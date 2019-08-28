North Island Timing Association’s Rumble on the Runway finishes season

BILL McQUARRIE PHOTOS The North Island Timing Association’s Rumble on the Runway drag racing series finished off this weekend.

The third and final race of the season for the North Island Timing Association’s Rumble On the Runway series took place Aug. 24-25.

Held every year at the Port McNeill airport, it is the largest drag racing event on Vancouver Island, attracting racers from all over BC. Yet despite its size, the entire series is planned and run by volunteers.

Bonnie Sharpe, one of many key organizers explained; “There are nearly 40 volunteers who make this weekend event possible and without them, the races simply wouldn’t happen. And those numbers don’t include the service clubs that handle the gate and concessions.”

Chris Sharpe has been racing since he was a teenager, is a Superpro points leader, and a well-known and long-time Port McNeill resident and businessman.

What started nearly four decades ago has become a family affair with one daughter working in the staging area, another helping out in the pits, and his wife, Bonnie, now competing on the track.

While currently topping the leader board in Superpro, Sharpe remains grounded and focussed and will quickly tell you that racing is, “one round at a time.”

– Bill McQuarrie article