TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOS North Island youth soccer players played through rain and mud on Saturday, with matches happening around the clock in Port Hardy, Port McNeill, Alert Bay, and Port Alice!

North Island youth soccer season week two

Rainy weather didn’t stop youth soccer on the weekend from happening!

Rainy weather didn’t stop youth soccer on the weekend from happening! Matches were held all over the North Island in different age categories. Check out our photo gallery below!

 

Previous story
‘This is the game I love’: B.C. goalie coach retires at 81
Next story
Port McNeill Minor Hockey year-end awards

Just Posted

Province to upgrade 13 kilometres of Head Bay Forest Service Road

“Without doubt, Head Bay Road is vital for Tahsis”

Province responds to Port Alice cannabis concerns

Village requesting province share cannabis revenue with local governments

Hypnobirthing comes to Port McNeill

“Every woman has the impression that childbirth is hell and it doesn’t need to be.”

North Island businesses stung by rash of break-ins

Please contact Port Hardy or Port McNeill RCMP if you have any information regarding the break-ins.

UPDATE: Three day search for missing boater suspended

Rising water levels are making the area unsafe for search and rescue

‘This is the game I love’: B.C. goalie coach retires at 81

After coaching hockey goaltenders since 1997, Gerry Pang has finally decided to hang up the skates.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Port McNeill Minor Hockey year-end awards

Xenia Peterson was named Port McNeill Minor Hockey coach of the year.

North Island youth soccer season week two

Rainy weather didn’t stop youth soccer on the weekend from happening!

Trans Mountain ‘will be built,’ Trudeau says after meeting with Horgan, Notley

Premier John Horgan says B.C. remains opposed to the pipeline

B.C. VIEWS: Pipeline theatre on TV and in court

John Horgan doesn’t have a hope on Trans Mountain, and he knows it

‘Forever in our hearts’ Broncos head coach remembered for actions on and off the ice

Darcy Haugan was one of 16 who died in the Humboldt bus crash

Injured Broncos cheered by Stanley Cup visit to their hospital bedsides

‘It really lifted their spirits,’ said parent to the injured men still in hospital after bus crash

National Volunteer Week at Community Futures Mount Waddington

“It is with pride that CFMW names Warren Beatty as our ‘Volunteer of the Year’.”

Most Read

  • North Island youth soccer season week two

    Rainy weather didn’t stop youth soccer on the weekend from happening!

  • Port McNeill Minor Hockey year-end awards

    Xenia Peterson was named Port McNeill Minor Hockey coach of the year.