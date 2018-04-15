North Island youth soccer season week two

Rainy weather didn’t stop youth soccer on the weekend from happening! Matches were held all over the North Island in different age categories. Check out our photo gallery below!
Rainy weather didn’t stop youth soccer on the weekend from happening!
Rainy weather didn’t stop youth soccer on the weekend from happening! Matches were held all over the North Island in different age categories. Check out our photo gallery below!
“Without doubt, Head Bay Road is vital for Tahsis”
Village requesting province share cannabis revenue with local governments
“Every woman has the impression that childbirth is hell and it doesn’t need to be.”
Please contact Port Hardy or Port McNeill RCMP if you have any information regarding the break-ins.
Rising water levels are making the area unsafe for search and rescue
After coaching hockey goaltenders since 1997, Gerry Pang has finally decided to hang up the skates.
Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.
Xenia Peterson was named Port McNeill Minor Hockey coach of the year.
Rainy weather didn’t stop youth soccer on the weekend from happening!
Premier John Horgan says B.C. remains opposed to the pipeline
John Horgan doesn’t have a hope on Trans Mountain, and he knows it
Darcy Haugan was one of 16 who died in the Humboldt bus crash
‘It really lifted their spirits,’ said parent to the injured men still in hospital after bus crash
“It is with pride that CFMW names Warren Beatty as our ‘Volunteer of the Year’.”
Rainy weather didn’t stop youth soccer on the weekend from happening!
Xenia Peterson was named Port McNeill Minor Hockey coach of the year.