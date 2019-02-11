TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOS There was an all weekend novice house league tournament held at the Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill, where teams from all over Vancouver Island came to have fun and compete against each other in half-ice hockey action. Port Hardy had one team in the tournament, while Port McNeill had two playing.

Novice house tournament hits the ice at the Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill

Port Hardy had one team playing in the tournament while Port McNeill had two.

There was an all weekend novice house league tournament held at the Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill, where teams from all over Vancouver Island came to have fun and compete against each other in half-ice hockey action. Port Hardy had one team playing in the tournament, while Port McNeill had two (black jerseys and white jerseys).

Check out the Gazette’s photo gallery of the tournament:

 

