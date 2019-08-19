Oh Yeah takes a bite out of Woodchuckers at OrcaFest slo-pitch tournament in Port McNeill

Oh Yeah defeated the Woodchuckers 21-10 after seven innings.

18 teams battled it out over OrcaFest weekend in Port McNeill at the annual slo-pitch tournament, with the A-Final coming down to a classic matchup between the Woodchuckers and Oh Yeah.

The game started off at a fast pace, with Oh Yeah collecting numerous runs thanks to some great hitting, managing to keep the ball on the field with linedrives, and some solid base running.

The Woodchuckers tried their hardest to battle back, but Oh Yeah continued to build on their lead with some more strong play on the diamond, eventually winning 21-10 after seven innings.

