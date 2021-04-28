Friends of Victoria Basketball continues to plan the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament for June 29 to July 4 at Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria. (Courtesy Canada Basketball)

Friends of Victoria Basketball continues to plan the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament for June 29 to July 4 at Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria. (Courtesy Canada Basketball)

Olympic basketball qualifier on target to host games in Victoria this summer

FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament set for June 29 to July 4 at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

With less than three months until the planned start of the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament, Friends of Victoria Basketball, along with their partners at Canada Basketball, are on track to host one of Canada’s most important basketball tournaments.

With the Tokyo Olympic Games intending to move forward this summer, Friends of Victoria Basketball continues to plan the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament for June 29 to July 4 at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

The Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre is currently being used as a shelter, housing up to 45 people facing homelessness. The BC Housing lease at the centre ends May 30.

In-person attendance for the games is still to be determined, in accordance with evolving local and provincial health orders. Friends of Victoria Basketball is planning for multiple scenarios, from a bubble with no spectators to a percentage of spectator capacity.

RELATED: Victoria slated to pay $90,000 to host FIBA basketball tournament

“All six nations are coming to Victoria with the goal of securing an Olympic berth so the stakes will be high and we expect to see some tight, hard-fought games,” said Clint Hamilton of Friends of Victoria Basketball.

Canada is in Group A for the tournament and will face Greece and China in the Group Phase, while Uruguay, Czech Republic and Turkey have been drawn into Group B.

Each team will play the other two teams in its own group with the top two teams in each group advancing to the semifinals. The two semi-final winners will advance to the final, with the winner qualifying for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

READ ALSO: Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre shelter in Victoria reopens with spots for 45 people

We The West Basketball Festival is a grassroots movement to highlight the people and programs that contribute to basketball in Victoria and across B.C. What originated as a large-scale public event to coincide with the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament, We The West continues to pivot and adapt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Updates will appear at wethewestfest.com as the event nears.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

basketballTokyo 2020 Summer Olympics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Friends of Victoria Basketball continues to plan the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament for June 29 to July 4 at Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria. (Courtesy Canada Basketball)

Friends of Victoria Basketball continues to plan the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament for June 29 to July 4 at Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria. (Courtesy Canada Basketball)

Previous story
Olympic athletes will be tested daily, and will be restricted to village and venue in Tokyo
Next story
Brady Tkachuk records Gordie Howe hat trick as Senators thump Canucks 6-3

Just Posted

Black Press RCMP file photo
Port Hardy and Port Alice RCMP join with Missing Children Society of Canada

For more information about this please go to rescu.mcsc.ca

North Island Gazette file photo of Port Hardy council.
Port Hardy council agrees to have lines painted at Fort Rupert school

‘Anything that we do for the community, we typically do through the grant in aid budget.’

The Scarlet Ibis in Holberg. (Scarlet Ibis Facebook photo)
Scarlet Ibis: A facelift for the old red bird

‘Running a small pub and restaurant in a remote community can be a challenge’

The Port Hardy Airport looks in fantastic shape after extensive renovations. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Port Hardy Airport named as a finalist for construction awards

The Port Hardy Airport has been named as a finalist for the… Continue reading

Chris Voller with Gwa’sala First Nation hereditary chief Willie Walkus at a farewell gathering for Voller. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Island cop earns Reconciliation Award for culturally safe and competent policing

Inaugural award given by the BC Achievement Foundation to inspire other works of reconciliation

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

Commissioner Austin Cullen, lawyer Brock Martland, and former cabinet minister and Langley East MLA Rich Coleman, as Coleman testified before the money laundering commission on Wednesday, April 28. (Screengrab)
Coleman deflects questions about money laundering in B.C. casinos at hearing

The longtime former Langley MLA was asked about disbanding a gambling crime police unit

Loren Barr, a stem cell transplant patient in the Comox Valley, is trying to raise awareness what he calls a “second dose situation.” Scott Stanfield photo
Immunocompromised B.C. man slams province over second dose vaccine delays

Stem cell transplant patient says delays are putting vulnerable people at risk

B.C.’s construction industry continues to be the No. 1 employer in B.C.’s goods sector, with more than 219,500 people relying directly on construction for a paycheque. (Black Press Media file photo)
Survey shows B.C. construction industry building career opportunities

Estimated 11,331 construction jobs in B.C. will go unfilled by 2030 due to labour shortages

Friends of Victoria Basketball continues to plan the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament for June 29 to July 4 at Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria. (Courtesy Canada Basketball)
Olympic basketball qualifier on target to host games in Victoria this summer

FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament set for June 29 to July 4 at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

A vending machine offers hand sanitizer and protective face masks at the Waterfront SkyTrain station in downtown Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. COVID-19 patients in hospital up to 515, 5 deaths Wednesday

More virus hotspot vaccine clinics announced for age 30 and up

Mohammad Movassaghi and a copy of his release order as he leaves Vancouver Police Department jail. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. judge says man’s COVID rule-breaking was like dealing fentanyl on the street

Mohammad Movassaghi, who police say ran a condo nightclub, was sentenced today to one day in jail, a $5,000 fine and 18 months’ probation

Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke NDP MP Randall Garrison (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. MP says law needed to thwart shadow pandemic of intimate partner violence

Randall Garrison calls for coercive and controlling behaviour to be criminalized

Two women take a break from the line-up at a mobile COVID19 vaccine clinic at Parkway Forest Community Centre in Toronto on Monday, April 19, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
What can we do after getting a COVID vaccine? Experts say clear guidance is needed

In some households where only one member is vaccinated, confusion has already crept in

Most Read