Ontario Blue beats B.C. to stay undefeated at women’s U18 championship

Jenna Buglioni and Anne Cherkowski supplied the offence for B.C

Kristina Bahl’s goal 6:15 into the third period stood as the winner as Ontario Blue defeated British Columbia 5-2 on Thursday in round-robin play at the women’s under-18 nationa championship.

Mya Vaslet, Kathryn Stockdale, Madison Desmarais and Alyssa Machado, into an empty net, also scored as Ontario Blue (3-0-0) remained undefeated.

Jenna Buglioni and Anne Cherkowski supplied the offence for B.C (1-2-0).

In the late game Thursday, Quebec (2-1-0) got 17 saves from Julia Minotti en route to a 4-1 win over Manitoba (0-3-0).

In round-robin play in Winkler, Man., Alberta improved to 1-2-0 with a 2-1 win over Atlantic (0-2-1), and Ontario Red (3-0-0) earned 4-2 win over Saskatchewan (2-1-0).

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kane counts 3 points as Blackhawks roll to 5-2 win over Canucks

Just Posted

‘Namgis First Nation sues DFO again, says they aren’t protecting wild salmon

“The Federal Court has found DFO’s refusal to prohibit stocking of fish infected with PRV unlawful”

Striking Western Forest Products union workers on Vancouver Island rally against concessions

United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 holds march and rally in Nanaimo

B.C. debate becomes bitter over impact of UN Indigenous rights law

Premier John Horgan cites salmon farm closures as model, opposition points to LNG, contracts

Facebook group donates food to workers on strike in the North Island

“when hardworking men and women go hungry that is wrong, that is just wrong”

Junior Canadian Ranger Miguel Catarata honoured with Lord Strathcona Medal

“What’s really cool about this award, is that it’s going to Miguel who’s third generation”

More Canadians plan to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies this year: poll

But it’s not just about thanking veterans, the poll suggests; it’s also about learning from them.

Canadian economy lost 1,800 jobs in October, unemployment rate steadies

Job losses follow gains of 54,000 jobs in September and 81,000 in August

Kane counts 3 points as Blackhawks roll to 5-2 win over Canucks

Vancouver suffers first regulation loss since Oct. 19

Young Chilliwack mother donates five organs to save others following her sudden death

Celebration of Life for Shera Morgan who died of a brain aneurysm is set for Nov. 9 at Tzeachten Hall

Pacific Whale Watch Association ‘not impressed’ by Victoria activist’s protest

Association spokesperson says to focus on issue of salmon population depletion instead

Nude swimming group making waves – again – at Surrey pool

Concern is being raised about children participating in the SkinnyDippers swims at Newton Wave Pool

85 passengers aboard BC Ferries vessel stranded for hours due to mechanical issue

The Salish Raven cancelled sailings between Swartz Bay and the Southern Gulf Islands

Developer, government deny negligence in Sechelt sinkhole lawsuit

Homes in a Sechelt neighbourhood were evacuated due to a sinkhole in February 2019

Two Vancouver police officers accused of ‘excessive force’ when entering family home

Police complaint commissioner will hold a public hearing

Most Read