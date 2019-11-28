PHSS girls volleyball team place fourth at island tournament

While all of the girls played great at the tournament, there were two All Stars given out.

On the weekend of Nov. 15-16, the Port Hardy Secondary School girls volleyball team travelled to Duncan to compete in the Senior “A” Island tournament at the Duncan Christian School.

“The girls played amazing and placed fourth overall on the Island,” said coach Kenzie McDonald. “Watching our team play makes volleyball look very fun. We are very connected and look like a family on and off the court. Our team is very large, consisting of 15 girls and everyone is supportive, whether they are on the court or on the bench.”

McDonald noted there has been some huge improvements from the start of the season until now, “and as a coach that makes me very proud. The girls stepped up to the plate this weekend and really gave it their all. I am so impressed that our team, consisting of mostly grade 8’s and 9’s, were able to compete and be successful at the senior level. I think that we have a very bright future and am looking forward for the years to come.”

While all of the girls played great at the tournament, there were two All Stars given out afterwards, which were received by libero Madison Grenier and setter Emily Walker for their amazing efforts all weekend on the courts.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Christine Sinclair, Alphonso Davies up for Canada Soccer annual awards

Just Posted

PHSS girls volleyball team place fourth at island tournament

While all of the girls played great at the tournament, there were two All Stars given out.

Save On Foods in Port Hardy is accepting donations for striking loggers

“My uptake on it is, Western Forest Products you should be ashamed of yourself”

Alberti takes down Baker at Fort Rupert Curling Club’s Mixed Bonspiel

“It was the first time as a group we’ve ever won an A-Final”

North Island Atom Eagles blast Comox Valley B Chiefs on home ice

The league game against the Chiefs started off at a very fast pace.

Breaking – Port McNeill schools locked down by RCMP

A warning letter was emailed to parents from North Island Secondary School.

Comox Valley ‘Photos with Satan’ Christmas ad appears on Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Nov. 27 edition of Late Night with Seth Meyers referred to the ad during his monologue.

Man who hit moose on northern B.C. highway wins tribunal battle against ICBC

Ronald Driedger slammed on his brakes, wrecking them, before hitting a moose

Crude photos land Penticton’s Santa on the ‘naughty list’

Gary Haupt said his upcoming contract to be the Cherry Lane Santa has been terminated

B.C. municipal group bans foreign sponsorship at convention

China’s reception sparked protests after Canadians arrested

Caribou habitat restoration may be ineffective in the short term, says UBC study

Wildlife responses to habitat restoration are often assumed rather than verified, a new B.C. study suggests

B.C. tour company fined $35K for baiting bears with peanut butter, meatballs

Case marks largest fine amount ever delivered in a B.C. court for attracting dangerous wildlife

Bill Peters apologizes to Calgary Flames in letter to GM after racism allegations

Peters remained employed by the Flames as of Wednesday night

Police seize drugs, $350K, arrest two men, during raids in Kamloops

Drugs believed to be cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana were found

Ladymith elders still giddy for town’s annual for Festival of Lights

Vancouver Island’s most-celebrated Light Up event happens tonight in downtown Ladysmith

Most Read