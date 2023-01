From left to right: PHSS Athletic Director Paul Cagna, Brody Chambers, Carter Chastin, Auzton Shaw, and wrestling coach Tyson Whitney stop for a photo at the end of the tournament. (Submitted photo) Carter Chastin battles back to his feet against a tough opponent on Saturday in Campbell River. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette) Auzton Shaw squares off against a dangerous competitor from Vancouver College. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette) Brody Chambers dives for the single leg against an opponent from Vancouver College in the gold medal match on Saturday. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette) Auzton Shaw sprawls on a double leg attack. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

The Port Hardy Secondary School wrestling team competed in its second tournament in two weeks, sending three students down island to Campbell River on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Results from the tournament are as follows

Brody Chambers – silver medal;

Auzton Shaw – bronze medal; and

Carter Chaston – bronze medal.

