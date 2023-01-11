PHSS wrestling team wins medals at Icebreaker tournament in Nanaimo

From left to right: Brody Chambers came in second place, Auzton Shaw earned a bronze medal, Rylan France won a bronze medal, and Maven Speck-Labree came in second place. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

The Port Hardy Secondary School wrestling team travelled to Nanaimo last Sunday to compete in their first tournament of the season, the Icebreaker, where they all gained some much needed experience and won a few medals.

Team captain Maven Speck-Labree won his first match by pinfall and then had to forfeit the gold medal match due to illness.

Brody Chambers won his first match 8-6 on points, won his second match by injury after landing a very strong takedown, and then lost on points in the gold medal match 10-0.

Auzton Shaw came in third place in his division and earned a bronze medal, and Rylan France won a bronze medal after defeating his third opponent of the day by pinfall in the first period.

“I’m very proud of all of them for travelling four and a half hours and then competing to the best of their abilities,” said wrestling coach Tyson Whitney. “We’re going to continue working on our skills this season and hopefully keep winning medals.”

The team will be competing again this coming weekend at the Campbell River invitational.

Local SportsWrestling