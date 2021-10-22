Abbotsford Canucks head coach Trent Cull and Abbotsford hot dog king Skully White are the guests on episode two of the Abbotsford Farm Podcast.

Abbotsford Canucks head coach Trent Cull and Abbotsford hot dog king Skully White are the guests on episode two of the Abbotsford Farm Podcast.

PODCAST: Abbotsford Canucks head coach Trent Cull, hot dog king Skully White interviewed

Episode two of the Abbotsford Farm Podcast features Canucks head coach and local hot dog hero

Just hours before the Abbotsford Canucks drop the puck inside the Abbotsford Centre, the Abbotsford Farm Podcast has released episode two.

The second edition of the show welcomes Abbotsford Canucks head coach Trent Cull and Abbotsford’s hot dog king Skully White.

Cull discusses the team’s road trip and first three games and talks about how he feels his team is performing early into the American Hockey League schedule. White, who it was recently announced will be selling his popular hot dogs inside Abbotsford Centre, speaks with Abbotsford News reporter Vikki Hopes shortly after the news became official.

Hosts Tim Dickert and Ben Lypka also get into a debate about whether or not ketchup should go on hot dogs.

The podcast can also be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotfiy, Stitcher and Podbean.

The Abbotsford Farm Podcast is also on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram under the handle @abbyfarmpod.

RELATED: Local Abbotsford Canucks podcast launches first episode

abbotsfordCanuckshockey

Previous story
Vancouver Canucks roll into Chicago and thump winless Blackhawks 4-1

Just Posted

The potentially historic storm should have de-escalated by the time it makes landfall. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
‘Potentially historic’ storm brewing off Vancouver Island should calm before landfall

Soccer field and track. (Wagalus School Facebook photo)
Wagalus Elementary School to get a brand new soccer field and track

Port Hardy’s annual Pumpkin Patch Walk near the waterfront. (North Island Gazette file photo)
Port Hardy Rotary Club steps up to host in-person Pumpkin Patch Walk this season

Black Press media file
Off-duty Port Hardy officers thwart break in attempt