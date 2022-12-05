NHL Goaltender Devan Dubnyk. (Canadian Press)

PODCAST: Goalie Devan Dubnyk reflects on stellar NHL career

MOJ on Sports: Recently retired netminder played junior in Kamloops

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich talks with Devan Dubnyk, who played his junior career in B.C. with the Kamloops Blazers of the WHL. Between 2001 and 2006, he played in 192 games for the Blazers.

During the 2004 off-season, Dubnyk was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the first round, 14th overall.

Dubnyk was named to the NHL All-Star team in 2016,2017 and 2019, and was awarded the Bill Masterton Award in 2015. A native of Regina, Dubnyk also played with the Nashville Predators, Arizona Coyotes, Minnesota Wild, San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com

LISTEN: Broadcaster Dan Russell inducted into the B.C Hall of Fame

LISTEN: B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke wins CFL’s Outstanding Canadian award

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaNHLPodcastsPro sports

Previous story
Horvat scores OT winner, Canucks earn 3-2 victory over Arizona Coyotes

Just Posted

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney speaks in the House of Commons on Nov. 14. (Photo courtesy YouTube)
MP Rachel Blaney raises questions about weather stations after deadly plane crash

Left to right: Marina Hargrave, the lead for Port Hardy/North Island, and her daughter Park Hargrave. (Submitted photo)
Shoebox project underway in the North Island until early December

A memorial was set up for Jared Lowndes at the Campbell River Tim Hortons where the incident took place. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
‘Reasonable grounds’ to consider charges in fatal Campbell River police shooting: watchdog

An aerial view of Alert Bay, located on Cormorant Island. (alertbay.ca photo)
Cormorant Island’s health-care crisis continues on, with no end in sight