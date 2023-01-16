B.C. Lions' head coach Wally Buono, left, protests a call to an official during the first half of a CFL football game against the Calgary Stampeders in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday August 19, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

PODCAST: Wally Buono a member of seven grey cup CFL teams

MOJ on Sports: Linebacker, punter and coach with Montreal, Calgary and B.C.

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich talks with Wally Buono one of the most successful coaches in the history of the Canadian Football League.

Moj and Wally talk about Wally’s great career, starting with his up bringing in Montreal and his playing days with the Montreal Alouettes.

Buono was a linebacker and punter for 10 seasons with the Montreal Alouettes appearing in 152 consecutive games, and in five Grey Cup games between 1972 and 1981, winning two in 1974 and 1977.

He has five Grey Cup victories in nine appearances as a coach.

LISTEN: Cliff Ronning, Burnaby native was NHL Rookie of the year in 1983

LISTEN: Former Vancouver backstop Kirk MacLean discusses his storied NHL career

