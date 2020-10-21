Skiers line up to start the Royal LePage Comox Valley Snow to Surf Adventure Relay Race. Photo by Tim Penney

Popular Comox Valley adventure race cancelled for 2021

COVID forces Comox Valley Royal LePage Snow to Surf Adventure Relay Race cancellation again

Canada’s most established multi-sport adventure race has been shelved for another year.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to cancel the 2020 Comox Valley Royal LePage Snow to Surf. Now organizers have decided to forego the 2021 edition as well.

“It’s with our deepest regrets, due the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the nature of our community event and the provincial safety measures in place limiting outdoor gatherings, we are unable to host the 2021 Comox Valley Royal LePage Snow to Surf Adventure Relay Race,” said an update from organizers.

“The race bosses feel that in order to set a precedence and be socially responsible to protect those in our community, this is the only course of action. It’s a huge community event that we feel cannot be experienced to its full potential by racers or volunteers, with the pandemic. We need to keep our community strong. We have local volunteers, groups and organizations that all come back, year after year to make the race possible, whom we must protect. The health and safety of our community is our top priority.”

The organizers want to offer their gratitude for the continued support of their sponsors and more importantly the community!

For more info, visit www.snowtosurf.com/

