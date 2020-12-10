The Bazan Bay 5K virtual challenge is slated to take place April 14-21. (Submitted photo)

Popular Vancouver Island running series offers virtual challenge for 2021

Participants can complete events on their own time

With the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing, the popular Vancouver Island Running Race Series that normally takes place from January to April will go virtual next year.

The 2021 Vancouver Island Runners’ Association 39 1/2 Virtual Challenge has now been created that will feature eight challenges that runners can complete from January to April at a time and day of their choosing.

There will be two challenges per race: a run challenge and a photo challenge. Participants can choose to race these events or do it just for fun. They can be achieved anywhere.

The dates of the virtual challenges are:

• Jan. 6-13 — Harriers Pioneer 8K, North Saanich

• Jan. 29-27 — Cobble Hill 10K, Cobble Hill

• Feb. 3-10 — Cedar 12K, Cedar

• Feb. 17-24 — Hatley Castle 8K, Royal Roads

• March 3-10 — Port Alberni Paper Chase 15K, Port Alberni

• March 17-24 — Comox Valley RV Half Marathon, Courtenay

• March 31-April 7 — TriStars Sooke 10K, Sooke

• April 14-21 — Synergy Health Management Ltd. Bazan Bay 5K and Series Awards.

READ MORE: Parksville running coaches remain firmly behind Ballenas track upgrade project

The registration fee of $50 includes an Island Series buff. Plus you can purchase extra buffs, socks and toques. The buffs will be available in January, with pickup/delivery details to be sent in the new year. Socks and toques are available now and will be at Frontrunners Victoria for pickup from mid December. Registrants will be notified when available.

Each registrant will receive 10 per cent discount off the 2022 Island Series. Draw prizes will be awarded on a random basis after each challenge – only those who register will be eligible to receive prizes. Those who participate in the photo challenge have the chance to win more prizes. If you finish five out of the eight challenges your name will go into a draw for ‘grand’ prizes to include shoe certificates and complimentary entries to the 2022 Island Series.

Registrants will have the opportunity to donate to VIRA’s charity of choice, the Victoria Hospitals Foundation, when they register. Donations will go toward ‘It’s Critical’, a $7-million campaign to double critical care capacity at the Royal Jubilee Hospital with a permanent eight-bed High Acuity unit. Those who donate a minimum $20 will have the chance of winning more draw prizes.

— NEWS Staff

