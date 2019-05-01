Jason Botchford (Screenshot via The Province)

Popular Vancouver Canucks reporter Jason Botchford dies at 48

Coverage includes the Vancouver Canucks with bylines across the country

Well-known Vancouver sports reporter Jason Botchford has died at the age of 48.

According to a statement released by his family Wednesday morning, the longtime Vancouver Canucks reporter died of apparent heart failure.

Botchford, originally from Aurora, Ont., was prominent in the Vancouver area for his coverage of he National Hockey League team, with bylines first at the Vancouver Province, followed by The Athletic Vancouver, TSN Radio and television.

Among sports fans, he was widely known for his post-game stories – first called “The Provies” and then “The Athletties,” and his edgy commentary and plugged-in reportage.

He leaves behind three children with his wife, Kathryn Botchford.

More to come.

