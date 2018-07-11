Port Alice gets a Frigon Dragon Boat team

The Frigon Paddlers had their first practice in Port Alice

FACEBOOK PHOTO/ANDREA KEENAN The first practice for the dragon boat team was held July 4.

The Frigon Paddlers have hit the water in Port Alice. The new dragon boat team is part of a Community Paramedicine initiative that seeks to keep people out and active.

Andrea Keenan works as a Community Paramedic in Port Alice for two days a week, but she is also a coach for Vancouver Island Paddling team the Gorging Dragons.

Keenan decided to start up the new dragon boat team in Port Alice as part of her Community Paramedicine position and held the first practice on July 4.

“They’ve been really excited and supportive!” said Keenan, about the response she’s received from residents. “We’ve had one session so far and 18 people showed. The boat seats 20.”

They chose the name Frigon Paddlers, a clever nod to Port Alice’s early settler Ned Frigon, and Highway 30 which is also known as the Frigon Road.

“It’s all new,” said Keenan, adding that it will be up to the team as to how competitive they will be or if they want to join a festival in the future. “The world is their oyster!” said Keenan.

As for paddling in Port Alice, Keenan confirmed that it was “beautiful – I’ve only been once but it was gorgeous and peaceful!”

Check out some more photos below:

FACEBOOK PHOTO/ANDREA KEENAN The Frigon Paddlers head out on the water.