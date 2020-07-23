Port Alice Golf Club to host annual Donny MacLeod Memorial Tournament Aug. 2

The tournament is a rules-free version of the game, just the way “Donny” played it.

Fresh off holding a men’s open, The Port Alice Golf Club will be hosting another tournament this summer.

The Donny MacLeod Memorial Golf Tournament has been held each year since 2008 to honour the late sports-loving Port Alice resident. Macleod used to golf every Thursday with a group of friends, and they would stop for a beer at the sixth tee box bench.

A large number of golfers take part in the annual tournament every year, which is a rules-free version of the game, just the way “Donny” played it.

The memorial tournament will be only one day this year, Sunday, Aug. 2, and you get a round of golf and dinner with your entry fee.

Tee off at noon, or 12 o’clock, which ever comes first. Best ball format, form a group if you like.

Please pre-register at the Clubhouse or by phone, at 250-284-3213, by Wednesday, July 29.

“Let’s get together, have some laughs, while remembering the great friends we have lost,” stated the golf club’s social media page.

