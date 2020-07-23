North Island Gazette file photo from 2017 Donny MacLeod Memorial Golf Tournament.

Port Alice Golf Club to host annual Donny MacLeod Memorial Tournament Aug. 2

The tournament is a rules-free version of the game, just the way “Donny” played it.

Fresh off holding a men’s open, The Port Alice Golf Club will be hosting another tournament this summer.

The Donny MacLeod Memorial Golf Tournament has been held each year since 2008 to honour the late sports-loving Port Alice resident. Macleod used to golf every Thursday with a group of friends, and they would stop for a beer at the sixth tee box bench.

A large number of golfers take part in the annual tournament every year, which is a rules-free version of the game, just the way “Donny” played it.

The memorial tournament will be only one day this year, Sunday, Aug. 2, and you get a round of golf and dinner with your entry fee.

Tee off at noon, or 12 o’clock, which ever comes first. Best ball format, form a group if you like.

Please pre-register at the Clubhouse or by phone, at 250-284-3213, by Wednesday, July 29.

“Let’s get together, have some laughs, while remembering the great friends we have lost,” stated the golf club’s social media page.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

GolfSports

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Release the Kraken: Seattle unveils name for NHL franchise

Just Posted

Port Alice Golf Club to host annual Donny MacLeod Memorial Tournament Aug. 2

The tournament is a rules-free version of the game, just the way “Donny” played it.

Two Port Hardy tourism businesses awarded grants

62 small businesses received $10,000 each across Canada

LETTER: Forget the pool, build a community centre in Port Hardy!

‘Put my tax dollars I have been paying for the last two years towards a COMMUNITY CENTRE!’

One-year-old humpback spotted back in northern Vancouver Island

Port Alice students nicknamed the whale Poseidon last year

UPDATE: No tsunami threat to coastal B.C. after earthquakes near Vancouver Island, Alaska

Earthquake occurred 75 miles south of Chignik, Alaska

B.C. records 34 new COVID-19 cases as province nears 200 test-positives within a week

No new deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Release the Kraken: Seattle unveils name for NHL franchise

Team will play out of Seattle

Proposed B.C. legislation to detain youth who overdose could harm them: doctor

Minister Judy Darcy has said the proposed changes could help ensure the immediate safety of young people

University of Victoria to study COVID outbreaks from your poop

Greater Victoria first to receive sewage monitoring system in B.C.

‘Clearly not breathing’: Bystanders recount giving CPR to woman who drowned in Matheson Lake

Greater Victoria resident jumped into ‘superhero mode’ when she saw the scene

B.C.’s top doc tightens rules at restaurants, nightclubs as COVID-19 cases increase

The amended order includes a ban on self-serve liquor lines and puts stop to dance floors

Ottawa reports $29M profit at Trans Mountain but critic says accounting flawed

The report, based on numbers from Canada Development Investment Corp., notes operating expenses of $366 million

21% of Canadians worried about ‘losing the roof over their heads’ if CERB ends: poll

Just under half of Canadians feel that CERB should end regardless of the impact

B.C. launches free day-use passes for 6 provincial parks amid COVID-19 surge

The pilot is aimed at minimizing overcrowding

Most Read