Port Hardy Hawks vs. Port McNeill Whalers, bantam showdown in Port McNeill

The bantams have a house tournament in Port Hardy with a skills competition on Saturday night.

The rivalry between the two ports continues to burn in house league minor hockey.

The Port Hardy Bantam Hawks made the 30 minute drive over to the Chilton Regional Arena to face off against the Port McNeill Bantam Whalers on Saturday afternoon, and it turned out to be quite the exciting game.

The Whalers managed to get on the scoreboard late in the first period thanks to a goal from Karmen Sawyer which was assisted by Landon Lloyd, but the Hawks returned fire midway through the second off a shot from Kyle Davidson that was assisted by Zander McMillan.

Hayden Jack would then find the twine at 18:29 of the third period to give the Whalers a 2-1 lead (assisted by Khylan Hope), but McMillan answered with a goal of his own at 14:57 to tie things right back up.

Lloyd managed to net the puck at 11:51 to give the Whalers the lead back, but Ethan Nelson would score at 9:05 for the Hawks to tie the game 3-3, and that’s how it came to an end at the buzzer.

The bantams have a house tournament happening all next weekend in Port Hardy with a skills competition that will be going on Saturday night.

Most Read