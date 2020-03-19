Jaylon Grenier after finishing the duathlon on March 7 at UBC. (Submitted photo)

Port Hardy local competes in first ever duathlon at UBC

Former Mowi Upper Island Riptide soccer player Jaylon Grenier finished 24th out of 69 competitors.

Former Mowi Upper Island Riptide soccer player Jaylon Grenier finished 24th out of 69 competitors in his first ever duathlon on the mainland.

A duathlon is a combination running and biking race, and it was held on March 7 at UBC where he finished second in his 20-24 men’s age category, while also posting the fastest transitions for his age group.

Grenier said his training for the event consisted of playing soccer multiple times a week to keep up his fitness along with cycling during workout sessions, and that it felt amazing to complete his first duathlon.

“After having done many triathlons before, I had a good idea of what to expect as far as how to strategically pace myself throughout the race,” he said, adding he was able to take away from the experience that no matter the weather conditions, “to always push yourself to do the best you can.”

Snow actually began to fall just 15 minutes before the race began at 8:15 a.m. and temperatures remained freezing for the remainder of the morning, which he noted was “the coldest I had ever been!”

With a goal time of under 2:00:00 hours in mind, he was able to successfully come in at an impressive 1:32:18 hours.

While Grenier had fun competing, he does not plan on racing again over the summer as he has steady work plans in place, however, he did say he will “continue keeping in shape for any upcoming events around Vancouver at the beginning of September.”

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WHL cancels remaining games of season, hopeful for playoffs at later date

Just Posted

Port Hardy local competes in first ever duathlon at UBC

Former Mowi Upper Island Riptide soccer player Jaylon Grenier finished 24th out of 69 competitors.

B.C. First Nation chief closes border at Kingcome Inlet to keep out COVID-19

Chief Willie Moon says it’s his duty to protect the health of his community members

$1 million ticket in March 18 Lotto 6/49 draw sold on the North Island

Ticket purchased on the North Island wins $1 million

B.C. declares state of emergency, recalling legislature for COVID-19

Legislature coming back next week with few MLAs

Local cases should not affect response – North Island officials

Does not matter how many cases are in area

Border between Canada and U.S. likely to close Friday night: Trudeau

Closure would target non-essential travel

International COVID-19 March 19 update: News from around the world

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

Victoria shop sees spike in sales after Alberta medical officer wears periodic table dress

The Smoking Lily is doing well despite having to close up shop due to COVID-19 fears

Closures, revenue, staffing among main impacts of COVID-19 on 90% of B.C. business: survey

Paints ‘dire picture’ of what businesses are experiencing now and in the near future

Don’t stockpile drugs, only recently expired prescriptions can be refilled, B.C. pharmacies say

B.C. allows bypassing doctor for chronic condition refills in COVID-19 emergency

RCMP warns of COVID-19 scams spreading through B.C.

Websites, fake emails and calls being set up to get money and personal information

Canada’s foreign affairs minister tested for COVID-19, in isolation with ‘flu-like’ symptoms

Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the test was being done out of an ‘abundance of caution’

Coronavirus self-assessment soars in B.C., 1-888-COVID19 line picking up

Test kit distribution sped up as thousands call for information, testing

Man charged in 2019 crash that killed girl, 13, and injured two more kids in Coquitlam

Driver of BMW involved in crash has been charged

Most Read