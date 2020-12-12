Port Hardy Minor Hockey continues to hit the ice for practices

Port Hardy Minor Hockey (PHMH) is still holding practices at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena.

PHMH president Nicki Ranger noted while the North Island Eagles rep teams and the Tri-Port Wild female teams are not practicing at this time due to having mixed community teams, PHMH is cautiously continuing as there has not been an increase of COVID-19 cases in Port Hardy.

Port McNeill Minor Hockey has also made the decision to cancel some practices as they are dealing with an increasing number of cases in their community and are making a precautionary decision for their families.

“We will be watching Dr. Bonnie Henry’s announcements closely this week, and our own local information regarding covid-19 exposure in our community,” stated Ranger on PHMH’s Facebook page. “Please be advised that practices may be cancelled at short notice if we see the risk to our players increasing. Your health and safety is important to us… Please remember to not attend any PHMH activity if you are sick, or anyone in your household has been directed to self isolate. Wear a mask and sanitize often while at the arena. Thank you for working alongside us as we monitor our pandemic plan carefully. We will continue to communicate as often as needed.”

