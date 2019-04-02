Port Hardy Minor Hockey hands out awards

“We are needing a president, head coach, secretary and treasurer before we can get started”

Luke Gage was the recipient of the Hugh Fraser Officiating Award. His confidence and respectful demeanour on the ice were appreciated by the coaches and volunteers in the time box. He also mentored new officials when he was on the ice by letting them know where they should be during the game, what to watch for and how to interact with coaches and players and why a call was what it was. All helping to create better reffing and linesmen for our North island.

Port Hardy Minor Hockey is looking for people to step up to some positions that are open on the executive so that they can have minor hockey next season.

“We are needing a president, head coach, secretary and treasurer before we can get started on the 2019/2020 season,” said Sabrina Dent. “Please inquire at porthardyminorhockey@gmail.com for more information regarding the responsibilities of each position.”

SUBMITTED PHOTO Sagel Wilson was the recipient of the Brian Burns Mentor award. Besides playing with his own team, he went to practise and games for both the novice and atom teams. The kids loved him and the coaches appreciated his attitude and willingness to help with drills and keep the kids focused.