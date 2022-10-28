Port Hardy Minor Hockey has lots going on at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena

Almost every PHMH team has a full roster again this year

PHMH players get ready for their first game of the season. (Submitted photo)

Port Hardy Minor Hockey’s season opened back on Sept. 26 with all six teams from U7 to U18 taking to the ice for the start of practices. Almost every team has a full roster again this year, with players excited to get back to the arena. The game schedule for most teams opened Oct. 15.

Once again, Port Hardy Minor Hockey has a strong coaching line-up this year, with four new coaches joining to support the players.

U7 – Emie Nicholson, Judy Molloy;

U9 – Kirsten Voth, Terry Alway;

U11 – Adam Ireton, Jordan Nicholson;

U13 – Evan Sordahl, Colin Hunko;

U15 – Leroy Wiks, Brian Texmo; and

U18 – Sarah Case, Sagel Wilson.

There are a number of special events planned for this coming season including a power skating clinic, goalie development and special hockey development camps. The first home tournament will be held the weekend of December 2- 4th with the U18 team hosting.

