PHMH players get ready for their first game of the season. (Submitted photo)

PHMH players get ready for their first game of the season. (Submitted photo)

Port Hardy Minor Hockey has lots going on at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena

Almost every PHMH team has a full roster again this year

Port Hardy Minor Hockey’s season opened back on Sept. 26 with all six teams from U7 to U18 taking to the ice for the start of practices. Almost every team has a full roster again this year, with players excited to get back to the arena. The game schedule for most teams opened Oct. 15.

Once again, Port Hardy Minor Hockey has a strong coaching line-up this year, with four new coaches joining to support the players.

U7 – Emie Nicholson, Judy Molloy;

U9 – Kirsten Voth, Terry Alway;

U11 – Adam Ireton, Jordan Nicholson;

U13 – Evan Sordahl, Colin Hunko;

U15 – Leroy Wiks, Brian Texmo; and

U18 – Sarah Case, Sagel Wilson.

There are a number of special events planned for this coming season including a power skating clinic, goalie development and special hockey development camps. The first home tournament will be held the weekend of December 2- 4th with the U18 team hosting.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Minor Hockeyhockey

Previous story
Canucks snap season-opening winless skid at 7, beat Seattle Kraken 5-4
Next story
Verlander, seeking 1st World Series win, opens for Astros

Just Posted

PHMH players get ready for their first game of the season. (Submitted photo)
Port Hardy Minor Hockey has lots going on at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena

Port Hardy Recreation Photography
PHOTOS: Autumn Festival a big hit at the Civic Centre in Port Hardy

The Marine Detective Jackie Hildering wades into the water next to the humpback. (Emily Cowie/MERS photo)
‘Absolutely gutting’: Mourning the death of Spike the humpback whale

Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray tours a Mowi Canada West salmon farm on Oct. 14 where she was hosted by the Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw First Nations whose territory the farm is located in. (Supplied photo)
Coalition of First Nations for Finfish Stewardship thanks fisheries minister for consultations