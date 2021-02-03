Port Hardy minor hockey holds safety week to help teach youth about their gear

Gear checks can be a component of game or tournament play in the older divisions.

A Tri-Port Wild player gets her gear checked out before hitting the ice. (Nicki Ranger photo)

The Port Hardy Minor Hockey Association (PHMHA) held a safety week focusing on gear checks for all the players in the league.

“We are using this as a learning opportunity to teach the players about their gear,” said Nicki Ranger, PHMH president. “We conducted gear checks for all divisions over two days – both to ensure our players were safe out on the ice, but also to teach our players about what gear checks are, and how to ensure their own gear is safe to play in.”

Gear checks can be a component of game or tournament play in the older divisions, and this was a good learning opportunity for the minor hockey players.

“Also, we supported #BellLetsTalk Day on Jan. 28 by reaching out to our players through social media to remind them that mental health and safety is just as important as physical health and safety,” added Ranger. “We shared online resources while encouraging our players to reach out to each other if they need support. Safety week was a great learning opportunity for our league and all of our players and we hope to make it an annual event.”

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Minor Hockeyhockey



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.