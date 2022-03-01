Port Hardy Minor Hockey hosts first tournament of 2022

U11 Port Hardy Hawks with coaches Jordan Nicholson and Brad Tolmie, as well as mentor Isaiah Therrien. (Submitted photo)

The U11 Port Hardy Atom Hawks hosted a home tournament Feb. 18-20 with seven teams attending for a weekend of great hockey.

Port McNeill bested Nanaimo in the final game 5-3 to come away tournament champions. The Port Hardy Hawks lost in a close game to Comox Valley to finish fourth place overall.

In other minor hockey news, the U15 Port Hardy Hawks travelled to Port Alberni Feb. 18-20 to compete in the Bryan Mason Memorial Tournament. The Hawks have not had a rival team to play all season, but stayed competitive all weekend, including beating Port Alberni in a 4-1 win. The U15 Hawks celebrated with tickets to the BCHL Alberni Valley Bulldogs game.

There is also a shortage of referees throughout B.C. and in the North Island. For more information on learning to be a referee for next season, contact Port Hardy Minor Hockey at porthardyminorhocley@gmail.com.

U15 Port Hardy Hawks wait to get on the ice in Port Alberni. (Submitted photo)

Referees Dakota Knighton and Linden Harrison refereed games all weekend at the U11 Port Hardy Hawks home tournament in their first year officiating on ice. (Submitted photo)