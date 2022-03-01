Port Hardy Minor Hockey hosts first tournament of 2022

The U11 Port Hardy Atom Hawks hosted a home tournament Feb. 18-20 with seven teams attending for a weekend of great hockey.
Port McNeill bested Nanaimo in the final game 5-3 to come away tournament champions. The Port Hardy Hawks lost in a close game to Comox Valley to finish fourth place overall.
In other minor hockey news, the U15 Port Hardy Hawks travelled to Port Alberni Feb. 18-20 to compete in the Bryan Mason Memorial Tournament. The Hawks have not had a rival team to play all season, but stayed competitive all weekend, including beating Port Alberni in a 4-1 win. The U15 Hawks celebrated with tickets to the BCHL Alberni Valley Bulldogs game.
There is also a shortage of referees throughout B.C. and in the North Island. For more information on learning to be a referee for next season, contact Port Hardy Minor Hockey at porthardyminorhocley@gmail.com.
