Port Hardy Minor Hockey players shine at awards ceremony

The Port Hardy Minor Hockey Club officially wrapped up hockey season with their Annual General Meeting and Awards Ceremony, held this year at the Civic Centre in Port Hardy.

The April 10 event featured coaches and volunteers presenting each player of the 2017-2018 season with a special award to recognize their participation and hard work as well as awards for Most Improved, Most Dedicated, and Sportsmanship.

Three club-wide awards were also presented including Mentor of the Year which was taken home by Luke Gage, Most Inspirational player, which was taken home by Owain Jewell, and Referee of the year, which was taken home by Peter Carter & Mike MacDonald.

“The season had it’s challenges but was successful largely because of the help of the many volunteers and the time they committed,” said Joe Jewell, Vice-President of the Port Hardy Minor Hockey Club.

Full results from the Port Hardy Minor Hockey Club awards ceremony are as follows:

Initiation

Most Improved: Alexander Elliott

Most dedicated: Mason Hyndman

Sportsmanship: Lincoln Smith

Novice

Most Improved: Marcus Russell

Most dedicated: Mattias Wilson

Sportsmanship: Madelyn Tolmie

Atoms

Most Improved: Mecca Humphrey

Most dedicated: Nathan Klatt

Sportsmanship: Hannah Hunt

Pee Wee

Most Improved: Zander McMillan

Most dedicated: Brooke Mercer

Sportsmanship: Emma Walkus

Bantam

Most Improved: Josh Williamson

Most dedicated: Dawson Lamothe

Sportsmanship: Josh Nielsen

Club wide

Mentor of the Year: Luke Gage

Most Inspirational: Owain Jewell

Referee of the Year: Peter Carter & Mike MacDonald

