HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO The Initiation team gathers on the Civic Centre stage to receive their awards. Most Improved goes to Alexander Elliott, Most dedicated goes to Mason Hyndman, and Sportsmanship goes to Lincoln Smith.

Port Hardy Minor Hockey players shine at awards ceremony

Players awarded at Port Hardy Minor Hockey’s AGM

The Port Hardy Minor Hockey Club officially wrapped up hockey season with their Annual General Meeting and Awards Ceremony, held this year at the Civic Centre in Port Hardy.

The April 10 event featured coaches and volunteers presenting each player of the 2017-2018 season with a special award to recognize their participation and hard work as well as awards for Most Improved, Most Dedicated, and Sportsmanship.

Three club-wide awards were also presented including Mentor of the Year which was taken home by Luke Gage, Most Inspirational player, which was taken home by Owain Jewell, and Referee of the year, which was taken home by Peter Carter & Mike MacDonald.

“The season had it’s challenges but was successful largely because of the help of the many volunteers and the time they committed,” said Joe Jewell, Vice-President of the Port Hardy Minor Hockey Club.

Full results from the Port Hardy Minor Hockey Club awards ceremony are as follows:

Initiation

Most Improved: Alexander Elliott

Most dedicated: Mason Hyndman

Sportsmanship: Lincoln Smith

Novice

Most Improved: Marcus Russell

Most dedicated: Mattias Wilson

Sportsmanship: Madelyn Tolmie

Atoms

Most Improved: Mecca Humphrey

Most dedicated: Nathan Klatt

Sportsmanship: Hannah Hunt

Pee Wee

Most Improved: Zander McMillan

Most dedicated: Brooke Mercer

Sportsmanship: Emma Walkus

Bantam

Most Improved: Josh Williamson

Most dedicated: Dawson Lamothe

Sportsmanship: Josh Nielsen

Club wide

Mentor of the Year: Luke Gage

Most Inspirational: Owain Jewell

Referee of the Year: Peter Carter & Mike MacDonald

 

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO The Novice team gathers on the Civic Centre stage to recieve their awards. Most Improved goes to Marcus Russell, Most dedicated goes to Mattias Wilson, and Sportsmanship goes to Madelyn Tolmie.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO The Atoms team gathers on the Civic Centre stage to recieve their awards. Most Improved goes to Mecca Humphrey, Most dedicated goes to Nathan Klatt, Sportsmanship goes to Hannah Hunt.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO The Peewee team gathers on the Civic Centre stage to recieve their awards. Most Improved goes to Zander McMillan, Most dedicated goes to Brooke Mercer, and Sportsmanship goes to Emma Walkus.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Luke Gage received an award for mentor of the year.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Owen Jule receives an award for being the most inspirational player.

Previous story
BCHL This Week: Humboldt tragedy hits home for Surrey Eagles

Just Posted

Port Hardy Minor Hockey players shine at awards ceremony

Players awarded at Port Hardy Minor Hockey’s AGM

Road Closure granted for North Island Secondary School

Closure requested for May 17 totem pole celebration

Search and Rescue look for missing person at Marble River

An overturned boat was found in the Marble River Rapids

Cougar spotted at Port Hardy hospital

The cougar was sitting next to a glass window on an outdoor garden box

Winter Harbour is facing big changes

Village to focus on eco-tourism as industry leaves

‘It’s past a nightmare:’ Father of Humboldt crash survivor recalls carnage

A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 15

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

BCHL This Week: Humboldt tragedy hits home for Surrey Eagles

BCHL This Week takes a look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Dealing with addiction; Finding the root cause

B.C. First Nations man hosts conference to help himself, other heal

Business groups gather for action on Trans Mountain pipeline

Vancouver event brings together, forest, mining, petroleum leaders

Trudeau to meet Sunday with B.C., Alberta premiers over Trans Mountain impasse

PM will take a break from his multi-country tour to meet with the provincial leaders

Kervin’s Corner: Port Hardy Mayor and Council dives in head first on Multiplex project approval

Naturally as the Port Hardy multiplex timeline continues on, so too does the budget grow.

#JerseysForHumboldt reaches all corners of B.C. to honour bus crash victims

Thousands have taken to social media to post messages of support for Humboldt Broncos, families

Sexual harassment in the workplace is an ‘epidemic,’ says survey

Sexual harassment in Canadian workplaces is an “epidemic that has been allowed to persist.”

Most Read