Port Hardy Minor Hockey storms back to the ice for new season

Port Hardy Minor Hockey returned to the ice on the week of Sept. 27 for first practices.

For the first time in years, there is a full team at every division from U7 to U18. This year’s registration was up significantly with close to 100 players registered to play hockey – almost double the number of players from last year, and still a significant increase over the last few years.

Introducing our 2021-2022 Season Coaches

U7 Initiation – Kirsten Voth;

U9 Novice – Adam Ireton, Terry Alway;

U11 Atom – Jordan Nicholson, Brad Tolmie;

U13 Peewee – Colin Hunko, Evan Sordahl;

U15 Bantam – Evan Sordahl, Eddie Walkus;

U18 Midget – Brian Texmo, Sagel Wilson.

Some exciting plans are already in store for the Club this season.

Oct. 1 and 2, Port Hardy Minor Hockey co-hosted with Heath Dennison to bring in a Power Skating & Skills/Drills Clinic to recreational players in the North Island.

Our first home games of the season were at the Don Cruickshank Arena on Oct. 2 and 3 at almost every division.

Spectators are welcome at the rink, masked and vaccinated, in compliance with viaSport Return to Sport guidelines.

The players are especially excited at playing in the arena with all of its recent upgrades.

Port Hardy Minor Hockey is so proud to officially launch the on-ice youth mentorship program to develop leadership skills within our own Club players. Youth mentors were required to apply and complete BC Hockey courses in order to work on ice. Each have been assigned to a team for the duration of the season. They will be committed to providing mentorship to younger players, supporting coaches on the ice, modelling good sportsmanship and hockey skills throughout the season. Youth mentors can also earn volunteer credits towards graduation with Port Hardy Secondary School.

Introducing the 2021-2022 Youth On-Ice Mentors

U7 Initiation – Brooke Mercer, Mecca Humphrey;

U9 Novice – Akira Isaac;

U11 Atom – Isaiah Therrien;

U13 Peewee – Mitchell Stead;

U15 Bantam – Owen Wilson;

U18 Midget – Koen Harwood.

