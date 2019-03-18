SANDY GRENIER PHOTOS The Port Hardy Reigns volleyball team travelled down to Nanaimo to compete at VIU.

Port Hardy Reigns compete down island at Vancouver Island University

This is the second tournament of games for the 2019 Port Hardy Reigns Volleyball team.

The Port Hardy Reigns travelled down to Nanaimo to compete at a 15U Island Playday tournament that was held March 10 at Vancouver Island University (VIU).

The girls won two sets against Campbell River Crush and Nanaimo Mariners, and had much closer scored games/sets throughout this tournament compared to their first.

The Port Hardy Reigns are a younger team with about 10 first time players. Coaches Justin Reusch and Wade Dayley have been training with the girls and it’s definitely showing on the court.

The next scheduled tournament is again being held at VIU April 13-14, and provincials are after that April 27-28 in Abbotsford.

