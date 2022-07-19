Port Hardy Reigns Girls Volleyball team makes enthusiastic return to the court

After a two-year COVID-19 absence, this spring saw the Port Hardy Reigns Girls Club Volleyball team returning to competition in an abbreviated but busy season, thanks to some incredible support from local businesses.

After lockdown rules started to loosen in early spring, Volleyball BC initiated a “return to play” program, and competitive club events slowly began to occur across the province. The Port Hardy Reigns were able to travel to several tournaments to compete, but not without the support of the local community. According to team coach Mike McCulley, “One of the critical items needed to compete at Volleyball BC events are proper uniforms that comply with Volleyball BC regulations. We were very fortunate when the Applewood Auto Group stepped up and purchased two complete sets of jerseys for the girls. If not for this extremely generous donation from the Applewood Auto Group, we would not have been able to compete, plain and simple. I am personally very grateful that Applewood provided this opportunity for the athletes, and for many other players in the future. The girls wore the jerseys with pride and were honoured to represent the North Island at some of these larger club volleyball events.”

The team started play by attending two twelve-team events at Vancouver Island University in February and March. The Reigns entered in the girls U17 division, but were often playing against competitive U18 teams. These were the first competitive club volleyball games that the team had played in two years, and they showed great resilience and determination by winning multiple sets at both tournaments.

In April, The Reigns faced stiff competition at the U17/U18 Volleyball BC Youth Club Island Championships at Camosun College in Victoria. The team finished with a 2-2 record, and ended on a high note with a win against the Parksville Thunder U17 team, and a final ranking of #2 on the Island in the Girls U17 category.

The season finale consisted of a berth at Club provincials in Richmond. This tournament included hundreds of U17 and U18 teams from all over the province, and was hosted at the Richmond Olympic oval.

“For the girls and their families, it was a great opportunity to experience play in the Richmond Olympic Oval against a broad range of teams and in front of many fans. There is lots of history in that building, and I encouraged the girls to enjoy each other, enjoy every minute or every game, and to soak up the atmosphere. After a full season of practice, this was the great reward for all of their efforts and I really wanted them to live in the minute and enjoy it. I think that the pandemic gave these girls some refreshing life perspectives. It taught them that opportunities like this can be taken away in a heartbeat. They missed two years of provincials, so it was quite rewarding to see them enjoying each moment and taking nothing for granted,” stated McCulley.

When the dust settled, the team had finished with a 3-3 record, including a very exciting two sets to one victory against the Sea to Sky Stars, from Whistler, in their final match. “This was a late night match in front of a large and boisterous crowd, and the girls excelled. For some of the team members this was their last game ever at the club level, so it was a very emotional win for everyone involved. A moment I will never forget,” McCulley said. “I am lucky to be a part of this great group of athletes from the North Island.”

The Reigns Volleyball Club would also like to acknowledge Keltic Seafoods, Port Hardy Bulldozing, Pacificus Biological Services, Napa Auto Parts and Hardy Bay Drugstore who had all made donations prior to the pandemic.

These donations help us to buy much needed equipment such as volleyballs and first aid supplies that are necessary for the girls to train and compete.

The team will now take a summer break.

Volleyball will commence again in the fall, with high school competitions running from September-December and club volleyball running from January to May.

If you are interested in playing, coaching or sponsoring, please contact McCulley at mikemcculley1@gmail.com.

