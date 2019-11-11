Port Hardy Secondary School girls volleyball team competes in Parksville

The Port Hardy Secondary School (PHSS) girls volleyball teamed travelled down island for their first tournament of the season.

The girls have a new coach this year, Kenzie McDonald, who grew up in Nanaimo and played volleyball for the Vancouver Island University Mariners while finishing her teaching degree.

In the regular 2018/19 season, McDonald’s university volleyball team finished with a record of 23 wins and one loss. They continued on and won provincials hosted in Cranbrook, and then nationals hosted in Niagara, Ontario. McDonald said it was “a very successful and fun year to end a competitive volleyball career.”

Now that she’s teaching the PHSS girl’s volleyball team, McDonald had the team practicing for nine weeks to get them prepared for their first tournament in Parksville, which was held on Nov. 1-2.

“The girls made me very proud,” said McDonald. “Everyone was very supportive and their energy was contagious. The girls seemed to really gel this weekend as they worked hard as a team. I thought it was a very successful first tournament and I look forward to our next.”

The next tournament for the PHSS girls volleyball team is going to be the Islands, which is held in Duncan Nov. 15-16.

