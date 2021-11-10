Port Hardy Secondary School girls volleyball team continues to shine

The team’s working towards the Sr. Girls A Volleyball Island Championships in Cowichan on Nov. 12-13

The PHSS Whalers Senior Girls Volleyball team made a successful post-pandemic return to the courts at the Sr. Girls T-Bird invitational 2021 Tournament at Cowichan Secondary School last weekend (Oct. 29-30).

Eight teams competed in total, split into two round robin pools of four. PHSS was in a pool that included Campbell River (CARIHI Secondary), St John’s Academy, and Cowichan Secondary School.

The PHSS Whalers opened round robin play on Friday afternoon by defeating CARIHI two games to one in a close and exciting match (scores were 29-31, 25-21, 15-13), CARIHI went on to finish second in the tournament.

In the second match they had a very strong showing and defeated St. John’s Academy in 2 straight games (25-12, 25-14).

They closed out round robin play Friday night with a tight loss to the home team from Cowichan Secondary School. (12-25, 24-26)

Their 2-1 record placed them second in their pool after round robin play.

Playoff Saturday had them facing Alberni District Secondary School, where the Whalers gave this strong team a tough game but came up short, losing two games to one.

PHSS also played against Duncan Christian School, and ended the tournament in a very respectable sixth place.

Brooke Mercer was named first team All Star and Madison Grenier was named second team All Star.

The entire team competed extremely well considering that they were up against teams that have already played many matches this season.

The Whalers had small roster with only seven players available, and turned some heads with their play against some of the higher ranked and more experienced teams on the Island.

They continue to improve dramatically with each match, and play very well as a team.

The group is still young but they work very hard at practice and will certainly become an increased force in the very near future.

All the players were excited to finally return to the court after a 20 month pandemic break.

They are extremely appreciative of the support they get from the volunteer coaches, parents, school staff and students, and the entire community. They are very proud to represent Port Hardy.

The team is working towards the SR Girls A Volleyball Island Championships in Cowichan on Nov. 12-13.

Their 6th place finish last weekend saw the Whalers move up two seeds (from 9th to 7th) in the rankings for the upcoming Island Playdowns, where 12 teams will be competing for 2 spots at the Provincial “A” playdowns in December, to be held in southeast BC. The Whalers were the only team to move up in the Island rankings this week.

Current Senior Girls “A” Volleyball Ranking for Island Playdowns (as of Nov. 1):

1. Nanaimo Christian

2. Duncan Christian

3. Lake Cowichan

4. Cedar

5. Chemainus

6. Brodeur

7. Port Hardy

8. Aspengrove

9. Brookes Westshore

10. North Island Secondary

11. St. John’s Academy

12. Stz’uminus

The NISS Senior girls volleyball team will also be competing at the upcoming Island Playdowns in Cowichan.

