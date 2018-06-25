Port Hardy Secondary School student athletes share trophy

Grenier and Harris were also the recipients of the 2018 Upper Island Riptide scholarships.

SANDY GRENIER PHOTO Port Hardy Secondary School teacher Mike Cleary presented Jaylon Grenier and Kaleigh Harris with the Port Hardy Secondary School (PHSS) Senior Athletics Dwayne Anonson Trophy for their 2017/18 school year.

Jaylon Grenier and Kaleigh Harris were presented with the Port Hardy Secondary School (PHSS) Senior Athletics Dwayne Anonson Trophy for their 2017/18 school year.

Not only are they both senior athletic students at PHSS, but they are also Marine Harvest Upper Island Riptide soccer players who were the recipients of the 2018 Riptide scholarships!