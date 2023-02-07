Port Hardy Secondary School wrestlers get ready for Islands, talk season so far

Chambers added he’s looking forward to Islands, and is hoping to medal at the tournament

From left to right: PHSS grade 12 student Brody Chambers with his silver medals, PHSS Grade 8 student Auzton Shaw with his bronze medals, and wrestling coach Tyson Whitney. (Paul Cagna photo)

The Port Hardy Secondary School wrestling team has been busy getting ready for the Vancouver Island High School Wrestling Championships this coming weekend (Feb. 11).

Grade 12 student Brody Chambers has won two silver medals so far this season, noting it “felt great, and I had fun” competing at the tournaments.

Chambers added he’s looking forward to Islands, and is hoping to medal at the tournament.

Grade 8 student Auzton Shaw has also won two medals this season, both bronze. He said the tournaments so far have been “fun” and his favourite thing about the sport is getting to “wrestle.”

Teacher-sponsor/wrestling coach Paul Cagna said it’s been inspiring working with a team of wrestlers that are “determined to improve, and are respectful to the sport and coaches while representing Port Hardy away from home.”

Cagna is particularly proud of Chambers, stating that “Brody’s gritty determination and willingness to test the deep waters has allowed him to develop into a prospect.”

As for Shaw, Cagna said he has “surprised teammates and coaches with his growth as a wrestler and his knack for reversing positions and going for the pin.”

All told, Cagna wanted the community to know he’s proud of what he’s been seeing at practices, “and a big part of that has to do with coach Tyson Whitney and his willingness to share his grappling and wrestling knowledge with our club. This is our first year of active competition and we hope to continue to build our club and hope to become known for our brand of wrestling.”

