The Port Hardy Slo-Pitch league is gearing up for their next big tournament at the Storey’s Beach Baseball Diamonds, the Father’s Day Classic (June 14-17). Who will win the tournament this year? Will the Crush make it to the A-final for the second tournament in a row? Keep following the North Island Gazette to find out!

Port Hardy Slo-Pitch League Standings as of May 17:

All about the bases 4-0

Average Joes 0-4-1

Ballerz 4-0

Black Sox 2-2

Blue Sox 2-0

Bushcats 1-2

Canadian Eh’s 1-2-1

Crush 2-0-1

Deadliest Catch 2-3

Diamond Warriors 1-3

Masterbatters 2-0-1

One Hit Wonder 2-2

Purple Cobras 0-3

Storm 1-2

Swingers 0-3

Totems 3-1

– Gazette staff