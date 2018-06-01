The Port Hardy Slo-Pitch league is gearing up for their next big tournament at the Storey’s Beach Baseball Diamonds, the Father’s Day Classic (June 14-17). Who will win the tournament this year? Will the Crush make it to the A-final for the second tournament in a row? Keep following the North Island Gazette to find out!
Port Hardy Slo-Pitch League Standings as of May 17:
All about the bases 4-0
Average Joes 0-4-1
Ballerz 4-0
Black Sox 2-2
Blue Sox 2-0
Bushcats 1-2
Canadian Eh’s 1-2-1
Crush 2-0-1
Deadliest Catch 2-3
Diamond Warriors 1-3
Masterbatters 2-0-1
One Hit Wonder 2-2
Purple Cobras 0-3
Storm 1-2
Swingers 0-3
Totems 3-1
– Gazette staff