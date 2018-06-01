Port Hardy Slo-Pitch League standings

The Port Hardy Slo-Pitch League’s next tournament is the Father’s Day Classic (June 14-17).

The Port Hardy Slo-Pitch league is gearing up for their next big tournament at the Storey’s Beach Baseball Diamonds, the Father’s Day Classic (June 14-17). Who will win the tournament this year? Will the Crush make it to the A-final for the second tournament in a row? Keep following the North Island Gazette to find out!

Port Hardy Slo-Pitch League Standings as of May 17:

All about the bases 4-0

Average Joes 0-4-1

Ballerz 4-0

Black Sox 2-2

Blue Sox 2-0

Bushcats 1-2

Canadian Eh’s 1-2-1

Crush 2-0-1

Deadliest Catch 2-3

Diamond Warriors 1-3

Masterbatters 2-0-1

One Hit Wonder 2-2

Purple Cobras 0-3

Storm 1-2

Swingers 0-3

Totems 3-1

– Gazette staff

Previous story
CFL players weigh in on the new footballs introduced for 2018 season

Just Posted

B.C. First Nations tell activists to stay away this summer

Salmon farms “have taken care of our environment while providing our people with good jobs.”

TimberWest is once again hosting the First Nation Cultural Art Showcase Program

TimberWest has extended the deadline from Friday May 25 to Friday June 8.

$75,000 BC/49 lotto win in the North Island

You may be the big winner check your tickets!

BC’s Mobile Medical Unit to visit Port Hardy

BC’s Mobile Medical Unit to Visit Port Hardy

Port Alice to receive two new RCMP officer postings

The new officers will continue to live and work in the village

5 of the weirdest items affected by the Canada-U.S. trade war

Flat-rolled steel to playing cards and felt-tipped pens are just some of the items

CN Rail refuses to submit pest plan in wake of government probe

Province investigates CN’s practices after dead vegetation was found along the Skeena River in 2017

VIDEO: B.C. couple paddling across Canada for food security

Carol VandenEngel and Glenn Green are paddling to raise awareness for the charity Loving Spoonful

ICBC doubles compensation for crash victims with serious injuries

People injured in a traffic crash on or after Jan. 1, 2018 now eligible for up to $300,000 from ICBC

Letter to the editor: Thank heavens for Eddie!

Eddie Walkus stepped up and went above and beyond the call, helping out two tourists.

Canada Post, CUPW given 90 days to settle rural, urban pay equity dispute

Maureen Flynn has given CUPW and Canada Post 90 days to negotiate a settlement

Port Hardy Slo-Pitch League standings

The Port Hardy Slo-Pitch League’s next tournament is the Father’s Day Classic (June 14-17).

CFL players weigh in on the new footballs introduced for 2018 season

The league rolled out a new football this season with harder leather, slightly larger circumference.

Two bodies found in B.C. home destroyed by fire

RCMP say two people died in a house fire on May 21 in the Okanagan Valley.

Most Read