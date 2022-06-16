Port Hardy’s Aftershock soccer tourney makes triumphant return to the pitch

Port McNeill U12 Girls. (Submitted photo) Port McNeill U12 Boys. (Submitted photo) Port Hardy U15 Girls. (Submitted photo) Port Hardy U15 Boys. (Submitted photo) U18 champs. (Submitted photo) Action shot from a U6 game on the weekend. (Submitted photo) Action shots from games on the weekend. (Submitted photos)

The Aftershock youth soccer tournament made a triumphant return to Port Hardy during the June 4 weekend after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Seven aside games were played all weekend, with numerous divisions ranging from tots all the way to U18.

Nikki Knighton, Port Hardy Youth Soccer President, told the Gazette the tournament went off exactly as planned.

“It was our first since 2019 so it was super exciting to welcome all the neighbouring communities back to Port Hardy,” she said, noting they had 36 teams competing all weekend, including teams from Port McNeill and Port Alice.

Knighton wanted to acknowledge all the neighbouring communities for coming to play, all the Port Hardy residents for their support, the tournament committee, Port Hardy Youth Soccer executive, the referees, parent volunteers, tournament sponsors, and all the players and fans who came out to cheer them on.

Results from the tournament are as follows

First place U12 Girls – Port McNeill;

First place U12 Boys – Port McNeill;

First place U15 Girls – Port Hardy;

First place U15 Boys – Port Hardy 2; and

First place U18 – Port Hardy 2.

Local Sportssoccer