TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO Port Hardy RCMP Cst. Benjamin Leah (pictured above at the Cops for Cancer golf tournament at Seven Hills) is the North Island’s Tour de Rock rider this year, and is fundraising to hit his $15,000 goal.

Port McNeill council donates boat pass to Tour de Rock rider

“The pool passes are nice, but I think our boat passes would go for quite a bit more money.”

Money and donations continue to roll in for Port Hardy RCMP Cst. Benjamin Leah, the North Island’s Tour de Rock rider this year.

Coming off the heels of the Cops for Cancer annual golf tournament fundraiser where $4,400 was raised in one day, Leah wrote a letter to Port McNeill council requesting a donation to help him continue to reach his fundraising goal of $15,000.

“Anything you can give helps. It all adds up!” wrote Leah, adding, “The money that is fundraised will fund paediatric cancer research as well as send children who have been diagnosed with cancer to Camp Goodtimes, where they can be kids and enjoy themselves alongside other children.”

Tour de Rock Committee Member Brenda Coe also wrote in to Port McNeill council, requesting a donation of “a pool pass for next year or whatever the Town of Port McNeill is able to do.”

“The pool passes are nice, but I think our boat passes would go for quite a bit more money at an auction,” said Coun. Aaron Frost.

“Are you going to support a boat pass, Graham?” asked Mayor Shirley Ackland.

Coun. Graham MacDonald agreed, and the donation of a boat pass to be auctioned off to help fundraise for Tour de Rock was approved by council.

