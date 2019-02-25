SUBMITTED PHOTO The Downpour defeated a team from Victoria in the women’s final on Sunday morning.

Port McNeill Downpour win their own tournament

The Port McNeill Downpour hockey tournament was held this year at the Chilton Arena from Feb. 22-24.

The Port McNeill Downpour tournament was held this year at the Chilton Regional Arena from Feb. 22-24, which featured six women’s teams and four men’s teams competing in separate divisions to see who would come out on top.

Womens:

Port McNeill Downpour;

Port Hardy Wild;

Victoria Furies;

Campbell River Wildcats;

Alberni; and

Juiceheads.

Mens:

Mustangs;

Warriors;

Flyers; and

Mooseknuckles.

After round robin play, the Campbell River Wildcats and the Port Hardy Wild faced off for fifth place, with Campbell River winning.

The Juiceheads and Alberni played for third, and the game actually went into shoot out where the Juiceheads came out on top.

The Victoria Furies and the Port McNeill Downpour squared off for first place, and the Downpour ended up winning their own tournament, which was, according to Sonya Strang, the “first time in a long time we have won our own tournament. Our name will look good on the trophy displayed in our home rink.”

As for the men’s division, after round robin play it was Mustangs vs. flyers for third place and Mustangs won quite easily.

The Warriors then played mooseknuckles for first, and it was the Warriors who squeaked out a one goal win.

“We have been hosting this tournament for over 20 years,” said Strang. “Usually it’s an all women’s division tournament, but when there is room we add a small men’s division. A lot of work goes in to putting on the tournament, but it always ends up being an amazing weekend of hockey and fun. We do a little extra like host a player’s lunch and a Saturday night social to entertain the teams and keep them coming back every year.”

