Port McNeill Minor Hockey year-end awards

Xenia Peterson was named Port McNeill Minor Hockey coach of the year.

The Port McNeill Minor Hockey Association held it’s annual year-end awards ceremony. Results from the event are as follows:

Peanuts

Esso Medallions:

Most Sportsmanlike – Carter Wilson.

Most Dedicated – Benjamin Brady.

Most Improved – Gaige Miller.

Most Sportsmanlike/Dedicated Player Trophy – Skylar Mintz.

Novice

Esso Medallions:

Most Sportsmanlike – Ava Santin.

Most Dedicated – Drake Brooks.

Most Improved – Caleb Lansdowne.

Most Sportsmanlike/Dedicated Player Trophy – Axen Peterson.

Atom

Esso Medallions:

Most Sportsmanlike Sophia Downey.

Most Dedicated Morgan McGraw.

Most Improved Kovien Hope.

Most Sportsmanlike/Dedicated Player Trophy Jessica Blodgett.

Peewee

Esso Medallions:

Most Sportsmanlike – Tyrone Canovas.

Most Dedicated – David Purdy.

Most Improved – Matthew Pepper.

Most Sportsmanlike/Dedicated Player Trophy – Bryson Hall.

Bantam

Esso Medallions:

Most Sportsmanlike – Owen Johnson.

Most Dedicated – Ella Barrett.

Most Improved – Tyanna Masterman.

Most Sportsmanlike/Dedicated Player Trophy – Matthew Datos.

Midget

Esso Medallions:

Most Sportsmanlike – Drayson Marshall.

Most Dedicated – Rydell Puglas & Owain Jewell.

Most Improved – Josh Estlin.

Most Sportsmanlike/Dedicated Player Trophy – Micha Estlin.

Special Awards

Coach of the Year – Xenia Peterson.

Player of the Year – James Bramham and Keenan Jack.

Outstanding Ref – Tristan Mardell.

Margaret Muzsik Award – Ed Bono.

Anne and Marc Dummonceaux Award – Murray Estlin.

– Gazette staff