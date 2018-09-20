Port McNeill RCMP face off against fire department in charity hockey game at Chilton Arena

“The RCMP won in the shoot out but the charity’s are the real winners in the end.”

The Port McNeill RCMP faced off against Port McNeill Fire Rescue in a charity hockey game Saturday night at the Chilton Arena that raised $2,960 for Cops For Cancer and Firefighters Burn Fund Inc.

The game was a wild one right from the drop of the puck, with the firefighters getting out to an early 2-0 lead, thanks to goals from Alex Wilson and Darren Hildebrant at 9:41 and 8:24 of the first period.

The RCMP would quickly start to rally after that, with back to back goals coming from Thor Rosback at 5:57 and Dan Wilson at 3:53 to tie it right back up.

In the second period, the RCMP started to pull away.

Defenceman Chad Mackenzie notched the RCMP’s go-ahead goal with 2:27 left on the clock, but Wilson would answer back early in the third with his second goal of the night to tie it 3-3.

Mackenzie wasn’t done quite yet, blasting a hard shot through the twine at 5:05 to give the RCMP the lead back, but it was Chris Ranger who came up clutch firing the puck in the net with 3:38 left in the third period to make it 4-4.

Into a shootout the game went, where Tyson Doyle managed to score the lone goal off a beautiful deek around the firefighter’s goalie, giving the RCMP the win for the third year in a row.

“With the support from the companies donations and the spectators coming out to enjoy the game the teams raised $2960.00 giving each charity $1480.00,” stated Port McNeill Fire Rescue’s Facebook page after the game.

“The RCMP won in the shoot out but the charity’s are the real winners in the end. Thank you to all that made this possible.”

 

Previous story
Around the BCHL – Trail Smoke Eater grad to captain NCAA Michigan Tech Huskies

Just Posted

First Nation entrepreneur ready to launch new fish farm vessel

Walkus will launch Geemia Joye, sister ship to Amarissa Joye, totaling to $11 million.

Port McNeill cannabis committee to recommend to mayor and council designated zones for commercial marijuana agriculture

The committee unanimously voted for cannabis cultivation in M-1 (Mine Road), M-2, and A-1 zones.

Rain and high winds to hit Vancouver Island this afternoon

Thursday and Friday to see downpour of 20 to 50mm and high winds on Vancouver Island

Concerned Coal Harbour resident sticks up for local wildlife soon displaced by logging

“It’s going to destroy everything in the area.”

Cafe Guido manager spills the beans on new coffee shop drive-thru

“The core drink menu is the same, but there will be new drinks - new cold drinks and new food”

Watch out for Pavement Patty: Drivers warned outside B.C. elementary school

New survey reveals unsafe school zones during 2018 back-to-school week

Port McNeill RCMP face off against fire department in charity hockey game at Chilton Arena

“The RCMP won in the shoot out but the charity’s are the real winners in the end.”

Tent city campers now allowed to stay in B.C. provincial park

Contrary to earlier reports, Ministry of Environment says there is no deadline for campers to leave Greater Victoria camp site

Former VP of lululemon joins B.C. cannabis cultivation facility

Kerry Biggs will be the Chief Financial Officer of True Leaf, in Lumby

Could cannabis help keep people in B.C. on treatment for opioid addiction?

People on opioid agonist treatment face lower risks of overdosing, BC Centre on Substance Use says

Around the BCHL – Trail Smoke Eater grad to captain NCAA Michigan Tech Huskies

Around the BCHL is a regular look at the BCHL and goings-on throughout the junior A world.

Thieves escape after man claims his wife is giving birth

RCMP searching for suspects in brazen daytime break in

Rural Canada Post carriers could see 25-per-cent pay hike: spokesman

An arbitrator has released a ruling in a long-standing pay equity dispute at Canada Post

7th day of searching for missing plane between Edmonton and Chilliwack

Search efforts are concentrated along the Highway 5 corridor between Valemount and Kamloops

Most Read