Port McNeill RCMP face off against fire department in charity hockey game at Chilton Arena

“The RCMP won in the shoot out but the charity’s are the real winners in the end.”

The Port McNeill RCMP faced off against Port McNeill Fire Rescue in a charity hockey game Saturday night at the Chilton Arena that raised $2,960 for Cops For Cancer and Firefighters Burn Fund Inc.

The game was a wild one right from the drop of the puck, with the firefighters getting out to an early 2-0 lead, thanks to goals from Alex Wilson and Darren Hildebrant at 9:41 and 8:24 of the first period.

The RCMP would quickly start to rally after that, with back to back goals coming from Thor Rosback at 5:57 and Dan Wilson at 3:53 to tie it right back up.

In the second period, the RCMP started to pull away.

Defenceman Chad Mackenzie notched the RCMP’s go-ahead goal with 2:27 left on the clock, but Wilson would answer back early in the third with his second goal of the night to tie it 3-3.

Mackenzie wasn’t done quite yet, blasting a hard shot through the twine at 5:05 to give the RCMP the lead back, but it was Chris Ranger who came up clutch firing the puck in the net with 3:38 left in the third period to make it 4-4.

Into a shootout the game went, where Tyson Doyle managed to score the lone goal off a beautiful deek around the firefighter’s goalie, giving the RCMP the win for the third year in a row.

“With the support from the companies donations and the spectators coming out to enjoy the game the teams raised $2960.00 giving each charity $1480.00,” stated Port McNeill Fire Rescue’s Facebook page after the game.

“The RCMP won in the shoot out but the charity’s are the real winners in the end. Thank you to all that made this possible.”