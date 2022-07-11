Port McNeill sisters heading to Prince George for the 2022 BC Summer Games in Dressage

Horse Council BC is excited to announce the athletes that have been selected to represent equestrian at the 2022 BC Summer Games in Prince George July 21-24.

Equestrian events will consist of Dressage, Para-Dressage, Jumping, Vaulting, and for the first time Eventing.

Among the 48 Equestrian Athletes going are sisters from the Town of Port McNeill, Mia and Summer Lambert.

Mia and Summer have been passionate about horses their whole life.

Growing up in an objectively remote area of Northern Vancouver Island, that is more commonly associated with fishing and water sports than horses, the girls have faced multiple logistics challenges to be able to ride, compete and turn their dreams into reality.

Summer and Mia call Port McNeill home, a beautiful scenic area that is shielded by the mazy waterways of the Broughton Archipelago. Port McNeill is a two-hour drive from Campbell River, a four-hour drive from the Nanaimo ferry terminal, and a nearly fifteen-hour drive to Prince George.

This July, Summer and Mia will be making the nearly fifteen-hour commute to Prince George to compete at the BC Summer Games. With the help of their mom, Heather, Summer and Mia have undertaken every challenge presented with a positive outlook and have proven that their dedication to the sport is more significant than any obstacle.

Beginning their riding career with a hunter/jumper background, the girls saw the benefits of adding dressage to their horse’s training program, demonstrating their talent in the discipline, and expanded into the Courtenay CADORA youth sponsorship program. Angie Szokol, the president of Courtenay CADORA, endorsed Summer and Mia’s talented equestrian skills, testifying, “each show they attend, they, as well as their mother, are generally top in their respective divisions. They are always impeccably turned out, are gracious and helpful, and truly embrace the journey with their horses with multi-discipline activities, including trails and horse camping. They are dedicated to their riding and improvement, and successfully train their own horses.”

Summer and Mia’s dressage resume includes multiple wins at local shows, including being awarded the champion in the Rising Stars youth equitation division. The girls also notably presented themselves in 2021 at the provincial championships at Thunderbird Show Park, making the long journey from their home in Northern Vancouver Island. Once again, this year, Summer and Mia will be travelling to compete together at the rising stars championships in the fall. Additionally, Szokol expressed, on the behalf of Courtney CORDA, how everyone at CORDA is incredibly proud to have Summer and Mia as ambassadors of CORDA and applauded them for all the success they have achieved.

Outside of riding, both girls excel in school, mastering the art of balancing academic life with horses.

Summer and Mia are both honour roll students at North Island Secondary School, as well as working their way through the Equestrian Canada Rider level programs in hopes of being riding instructors one day.

Summer and Mia are also active members of Courtenay CADORA, Back Country Horsemen of BC and Northern Vancouver Island Horse Association.

When Summer and Mia are not riding and training their horses, they are often found helping their mother Heather bring along the next generation of junior riders. Summer and Mia’s exceptional dedication to the sport and the commitment they have shown towards achieving their goals, offers them to be admirable role models to the younger generation that looks up to them. Regardless of their riding discipline, Summer and Mia are most comfortable on a horse’s back and feel confident to give it their all at the BC Summer Games. Good luck, Mia and Summer.

