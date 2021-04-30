Alex Torres shows off the championship belts he won after defeating Jose Luis Zarate Lara in a Canadian Professional Boxing Council title unification match. (Empire Promotions pay-per-view)

Alex Torres shows off the championship belts he won after defeating Jose Luis Zarate Lara in a Canadian Professional Boxing Council title unification match. (Empire Promotions pay-per-view)

Professional boxing returns to B.C. with title unification fight win for Alex Torres

Torres claims two CPBC titles in the main event of ‘The Resurgence’ PPV

Professional boxing returned to B.C. on Friday, April 30, as Empire Promotions hosted ‘The Resurgence,’ a six-bout pay-per-view card at the Gaming Station Arena in Vancouver.

No spectators were in attendance and fighters followed COVID-19 protocols. The ring was completely wiped down between fights.

READ MORE: Outdoor and indoor adult team sports banned as B.C. battles surge in COVID cases

Alex Torres def. Jose Luis Zarate Lara (Lightweight)

Alex Torres picked apart Jose Luis Zarate Lara to take home two championship belts, unifying the Canadian Professional Boxing Council (CPBC) eastern and western lightweight championships.

Lara was knocked down in the fourth round and in the fifth, an overhand left hand from Torres put him down for good.

Torres grew more confident in each round. He said he could feel a knockout coming as soon as the second round in a post-fight interview.

“I just picked up the tempo,” Torres said.

Lara took the fight (scheduled for eight rounds) on short notice, after Mohamed Soumaoro wasn’t able to compete.

“I kept catching him with an overhead left, over the jab, it was beautiful, I’ll give myself an eight out of 10 for that performance,” Torres said.

Torres never broke focus throughout the bout, showing focus to take advantage of nearly every mistake Lara made.

Torres moves to 7-3, and stops a three-match losing streak, and could be in line for a CPBC Canadian lightweight title shot.

“I will fight anybody,” he said. “I’m not going to say anything about other fighters, but I’m a real fighter… I represent the Mexican flag with all my heart, I’m a real Mexican warrior.”

Josh Jauncy def. Brian Samuel (Middleweight)

Surrey kickboxer Josh Jauncy was short and to the point in a pre-fight promo as to why he’s making a transition to boxing.

“I’m bored,” he said. The 28-year-old top-ranked Glory kickboxer hasn’t been able to find a fight in over a year, so decided to try boxing, and was placed in the co-main event.

Red Deer’s Brian Samuel looked to end that boredom, but the 12-fight veteran came up short in a unanimous decision for Jauncy’s first professional win.

Samuel looked to close the distance and box in tight with the lanky Jauncy, even drawing blood from the kickboxer’s nose, but wasn’t consistent enough to earn a victory.

As the fight went forward, Jauncy continued to find the mark with uppercuts but Samuel made Jauncy work the entire night absorbing everything the kickboxer could dish out with his fists.

Jauncy showed respect to the veteran after the fight, and Samuel responded in kind by holding open the ropes for Jauncy to exit the ring.

“He’s tough, what can I say?” Jauncy said after the fight.

Jauncy added he’d consider continuing his boxing career.

Tamas Munkacsi def. Buneet Bisla (Light Heavyweight)

Surry’s Buneet Bisla put an exclamation point on a solid fight, knocking out Tamas Munkacsi in the fourth round to improve to 3-0.

Munkacsi was behind on the scorecard, and looking to make something happen in the final round, backing Bisla into the ropes.

As soon as Bisla’s back hit those ropes, he stepped forward to land a right hand, which turned into a devastating combination.

Munkacsi fell to the canvas with the referee immidiately calling the fight, as ringside doctors came into the ring to check on him. Munkacsi was able to leave the ring under his own power, but received more medical attention afterwards.

Rhett Gibbons def. Ari Ashari (Welterweight)

In a battle of Vancouver-based fighters, Rhett Gibbons was able to come away with a clean victory. Ari Ashari was knocked down in the first two rounds, and Gibbons was able to easily cruise to victory, never looking uncomfortable in the unanimous decision.

Ashari, making his professional debut, got a tough welcome to the pro ranks.

Gibbons hadn’t fought in three years after turning pro and picking up a draw after an extensive amateur career.

It looked like Ashari wouldn’t be able to answer the referees count after the first knockdown, but the debutant managed to win a round on the judges scorecard.

Hassan Oseni def. Jaye Byard (Bridgerweight)

The first-ever professional bridgerweight fight in Canadian boxing history didn’t disappoint.

The fight between Jaye Byard and Hassan Oseni exploded in the second round. Jaye managed to score a knockdown after the two exchanged blows in tight. Oseni appeared to be caught on his heels and laughed off the knockdown.

That jovality wasn’t just bluster, as moments later he ended it. A right jab managed to break Jaye’s guard and a left hook ended his night.

While Oseni was making his pro boxing debut on short notice, he isn’t a stranger to pro fighting. He has recorded fights in kickboxing, with a Muay Thai background.

With the loss, Byard, who has won provincial amateur championships, dropped to 0-3 as a pro.

Daniel Roach def. Shawn Archer (Super Welterweight)

In a battle of 1-0 fighters, Toronto’s Daniel Roach was able to defeat Quesnel’s Shawn Archer in a unanimous decision in the first fight of the night.

Roach, who towered over Archer by a listed seven inches, was able to use his height advantage to land jabs throughout the four round fight.

While both fighters received cuts to their face during the fight, the decisive moment would be a result of body shots. Roach was able to drop Archer with two consecutive left hooks to the body for the only knockdown of the bout.

Archer was able to answer the referee’s 10-count, and came out punching in the fourth round but was too far behind on the scorecard to make up the ground.

READ MORE: Punching through a pandemic: Archer looks to improve pro record in first event since Jan. 2020

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Boxing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Governance vote for B.C. high school sports ‘has lost all credibility’: rugby commissioner

Just Posted

The Fort Rupert Curling Club. (North Island Gazette file photo)
COVID-19: Curling club’s bills to be paid by District of Port Hardy

The COVID-19 Restart Fund is intended to ensure that there is a smooth recovery

The new bridge on the Cape Scott Trail. (Cape Scott Park and North Coast Trail Facebook photo)
New bridge on Cape Scott Trail means better access for everyone

‘Happy hiking everyone!’

This vacuum sealed package of MDMA was mailed to a Port Hardy family back in February along with a happy birthsay card signed by a Russian composer who died in 1924. (Twyla Mclachlan photo)
Mysterious package sent to Port Hardy family by dead Russian composer stuffed with Ecstasy

Police confirm powder sent from Europe along with ‘Happy Birthday’ wishes was MDMA

Black Press RCMP file photo
Port Hardy and Port Alice RCMP join with Missing Children Society of Canada

For more information about this please go to rescu.mcsc.ca

North Island Gazette file photo of Port Hardy council.
Port Hardy council agrees to have lines painted at Fort Rupert school

‘Anything that we do for the community, we typically do through the grant in aid budget.’

The Tiny Home Village, at 940 Caledonia Ave., is set to welcome 30 residents starting May 12. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
VIDEO: New Victoria tiny home village set to welcome 30 unhoused people

Residents are expected to start moving in May 12

Airport ground crew offload a plane carrying just under 300,000 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Plans to distribute 1st doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on hold

Health Canada had already cleared 1.5 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine made at the facility

Seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases in B.C. to April 27, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 rate declines, people in hospital rises to 511

740 new cases confirmed Friday, four more deaths

Guy Johnstone, who operates the Michelle Rose Community Supported Fishery in Cowichan Bay, hopes that an emergency review of new regulations governing the spot prawn industry will see some changes. (File photo)
Feds to conduct emergency review of new West Coast prawn fishery regulations

Regulations make the sale of frozen-at-sea spot prawns illegal

Amrinder Singh’s remains were supposed to be flown home last week from British Columbia to India to be laid to rest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bimaljeet Kaur Kaler
Flight cancellations to India delay shipment of B.C. man’s body back to his family

Amrinder Singh, 29, had been in Canada for a few months when he died on April 5

Some of the 13 German shepherd puppies born at the Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alta. in 2021. (RCMP)
Phazer, not Pfizer, among 13 ‘P’ names chosen for RCMP’s newest puppy recruits

More than 20,000 online entries submitted for national Name the Puppy contest

Born and raised in Williams Lake, Maxine Quigg has since been a longtime resident of the City of Watertown in the state of New York. She was one of two victims gunned down at Bridgeview Real Estate Wednesday, April 28, 2021, a real estate brokerage she owned with business partner Terence O’Brien. (Northern New York Community Foundation photo)
‘She was the love of our life’: Former Cariboo woman killed in U.S. workplace shooting

Maxine Quigg and her business partner were shot at their real estate brokerage in Watertown

Former Main Street Church executive pastor John Vermeer was found guilty of accessing and possessing child pornography in Chilliwack provincial court on April 30, 2021. (File)
B.C. church pastor found guilty of accessing ‘substantial’ amounts of child pornography

No reasonable doubt raised by John Vermeer’s claim that pornography found on his computer wasn’t his

The Royal B.C. Museum has added a tamba dining set, used by a Punjabi man on his voyage to Canada in 1927, to its ‘100 Objects of Interest’ online collection. (Courtesy of Royal B.C. Museum)
Punjabi dining set added to Royal B.C. Museum’s ‘100 Objects of Interest’ collection

Set used by Indar Singh Gill on his voyage from Punjab to Canada in 1927

Most Read