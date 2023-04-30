Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka, third left, holds the ball after stopping Colorado Rapids’ Diego Rubio, left, on a penalty kick as Vancouver’s Luis Martins (14), Ryan Gauld (25), Tristan Blackmon, second right, and Brian White (24) celebrate during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka, third left, holds the ball after stopping Colorado Rapids’ Diego Rubio, left, on a penalty kick as Vancouver’s Luis Martins (14), Ryan Gauld (25), Tristan Blackmon, second right, and Brian White (24) celebrate during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Rapids, Whitecaps play to scoreless draw

The Whitecaps last posted four straight shutouts in 2014

William Yarbrough had five saves for Colorado and Yohei Takaoka stopped two shots for Vancouver as the Rapids and Whitecaps played to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

Colorado (1-3-6) was trying to beat Vancouver (2-2-5) in back-to-back matches for the first time since 2015.

The Whitecaps improved to 5-1-2 in their last eight matches at home. Only LAFC (21) and the Philadelphia Union (20) have more wins than the 19 of Vancouver, since the Whitecaps returned to BC Place in late August of 2021.

Vancouver ups its mark to 2-0-5 in its last seven matches overall with clean sheets in four straight. The Whitecaps last posted four straight shutouts in 2014.

Colorado travels to play the LA Galaxy on Saturday. Vancouver will host Minnesota United on Saturday.

The Associated Press

