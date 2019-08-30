TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOS Thursday night North Island Midget Eagles tryouts at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena in Port Hardy.

Return of the North Island Midget Eagles

“There’s a buzz and a feeling of excitement around the group right now”

It was quite the sight to see on Thursday night at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena in Port Hardy.

A total of 17 skaters and three goaltenders were on the ice attending the North Island Midget Eagles tryouts, all looking to earn a place on the roster of what should be a very competitive rep hockey team this season.

“After a lost season for the midgets last year, the group this year looks energized and excited,” said coach Ryan Handley, who noted the three goaltenders they have trying out include last year’s BC Championships top ranked Tier 3 goaltender and silver medalist Griffin Handley, third year midget goaltender Alan Townsend (who is coming off a serious back ailment that cost him all of last season), and third year female midget goaltender Avary Miller.

Miller spent the past few seasons playing for the Tri-Port Midget Wild girls team, and Handley noted she brings a “hard working business-like attitude to the team,” adding, “There’s a buzz and a feeling of excitement around the group right now, this is it for some of these kids and I’ve told them to commit to the next seven months and give it everything they have.”

The coaches will be looking to trim the roster down to 15 skaters and two goalies by Friday of next week. The decision on who gets cut will be a tough one to make for Handley and assistant coach Dino Datos.

“Releases are extremely tough on everyone,” said Handley. “As coaches sitting there and looking a player in the eye and saying ‘I’m sorry, you haven’t made the team’ is something we don’t take lightly and it’s very painful because you create bonds and friendships with these kids over the years, but it’s also a part of the process and hopefully it fuels them for the future.”

The North Island Midget Eagles will get down to business right off the bat with two quick practices Sept. 7-8, and then they travel down to Port Alberni on Sept. 14 for the first exhibition game of the season.

“We are all anxious to get going and see what we have, and from what I’ve seen so far, we should be in great shape,” confirmed Handley.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Team Canada step closer to Olympics after beating Puerto Rico

Just Posted

Return of the North Island Midget Eagles

“There’s a buzz and a feeling of excitement around the group right now”

Mount Waddington Transit System expands to meet demand

Please visit bctransit.com/mount-waddington or pick up a new Rider’s Guide.

North Island Timing Association’s Rumble on the Runway finishes season

“There are nearly 40 volunteers who make this weekend event possible”

VIDEO: 2019 Hyde Creek Music Festival

Relive the event with this photo video!

Planet Matters: Bears are not the problem, humans are

“There are one or two conservation officers for the entire North Island”

VIDEO: Trudeau responds to Scheer on abortion, same-sex issue

The Prime Minister called for Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer be far firmer with his MPs

Hells Angels partied with strippers at Lower Mainland rec centre

An internal email showed staff complained after the spring event in Brookswood

Girl, 12, gets B.C. government to give Girl Guides same school credits as boys’ groups

Ladysmith Pathfinder Kylar Tennart advocated for changes to the B.C. external credit program

VIDEO: Six whales dead after mass stranding in Hawaii

Four whales euthanized after vets determined nothing could save them. Calf found later, not far away

B.C. gasoline prices higher, reason not clear, inquiry finds

B.C. Utilities Commission finds no evidence of collusion

Fashion Fridays: The right bag for your body type

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Runaway dress: Bride’s gown discovered behind 100 Mile House grocery store

RCMP are looking for the rightful owner of a rather important dress

Northern Lights expected above parts of B.C. this Labour Day weekend

Space Weather Prediction Centre Vancouver area will get a chance to see the lights Sunday

VIDEO: Jerry Seinfeld, Bill Burr, and Chris Rock talk about the worst times they bombed on stage

If your set at a comedy club’s open mic didn’t go so well, watch this and feel better

Most Read