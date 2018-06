TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOS Some of the action from the North Island Timing Association’s Rumble on the Runway event, which was held June 23-24 at the Port McNeill Airport.

Rumble on the Runway, the North Island Timing Association’s annual summer drag race event, returned to Port McNeill Airport June 23-24. The event was filled with spectators sitting on bleachers watching the competitors, who came from all over the island, race their vehicles to see who could come out on top with the best time.

Check out the Gazette’s photo gallery from the weekend: