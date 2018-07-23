Rumble on the Runway torches Port McNeill Airport’s drag strip

TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOS The North Island Timing Association held its second Rumble on the Runway racing event of the summer on the July 21-22 weekend.

Rumble on the Runway, the North Island Timing Association’s annual summer drag race event, returned to Port McNeill Airport on the July 21-22 weekend. The two day races featured spectators sitting on bleachers watching competitors who came from all over Vancouver Island to race their vehicles in order to see who would come out on top with the best time in their respective categories.

The timing association also held a special outdoor movie night Saturday at the track, where they watched George Lucas’ American Graffiti.