TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOS The North Island Timing Association held its second Rumble on the Runway racing event of the summer on the July 21-22 weekend.

Rumble on the Runway torches Port McNeill Airport’s drag strip

The timing association also held a special outdoor movie night Saturday at the track.

Rumble on the Runway, the North Island Timing Association’s annual summer drag race event, returned to Port McNeill Airport on the July 21-22 weekend. The two day races featured spectators sitting on bleachers watching competitors who came from all over Vancouver Island to race their vehicles in order to see who would come out on top with the best time in their respective categories.

The timing association also held a special outdoor movie night Saturday at the track, where they watched George Lucas’ American Graffiti.

 

Previous story
Tara’s Tee Box: How to stop slicing the golf ball

Just Posted

VIDEO: Port Hardy’s FILOMI Days 2018 festival highlights

Filomi Days returned to Port Hardy July 20-23 weekend.

Inside the music: step behind the curtain at the venerable Vancouver Island Music Festival

Big Read: VIMF in the Comox Valley exemplifies the spirit of an Island summer music festival

Frost backs Town of Port McNeill’s temporary legal cannabis sales ban

“I spoke with all the councillors and was kept up to date with what was going on.”

Seal attacks kayakers in the Broughton Archipelago

“It has to be one chance in a million of this happening.”

BC Ferries delays launch of Northern Sea Wolf route

For the second time, BC Ferries delays direct service from Port Hardy to Bella Coola

VIDEO: A look back at the 2018 BC Games

Video and photo montage of the summer games in the Cowichan Valley, July 19-22

Wildfire near Spences Bridge closes Highway 1

Crews are on site fighting the fire from the air and the ground.

Security forces scramble as man approaches ceremonial guard on Parliament Hill

RCMP say Ottawa police are investigating

UPDATED: Severe heat wave to hit B.C.’s south coast

Temperatures expected to hit the mid-30s in some areas this week

Reports of sex assault in B.C. spike after #MeToo goes viral: Stats Canada

The agency says reports of aggravated sexual assault went up by nearly 50 per cent

Drone halts firefighting efforts in B.C. Interior

The drone also forced other firefighting aircraft to divert from the area

Family of Toronto shooter says he suffered from severe mental illness

Sunday’s shooting left two dead and 13 injured

Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard charged with sexual assault

The charges related to incidents in 2016

B.C. judge loses robes, and two left shoes

“Some people will steal anything,” says a Princeton judge

Most Read