School District 85 elementary school track meet results

School District 85’s annual elementary school track meet was held June 13 at the NISS track on an overcast day, with younwg athletes competing in over 10 events in three different age groups.

District track meet results are as follows.

Tyke Boys

Shot Put – 1st Mattias Wilson, FRES;

Ball Throw – 1st Connor Hamling, SSES;

High Jump – 1st Linden Harrison, EVES;

Triple Jump – 1st Nolan Smith, EVES;

Long Jump – 1st Nolan Smith, EVES;

800M – 1st Jayce Cheetham, EVES;

400M – 1st Jayce Cheetham, EVES;

100M – 1st Nolan Smith, EVES;

Relay – 1st Eves.

Tyke Girls

Shot Put – 1st Alee Maundrell, FRES;

Ball Throw – 1st Emily Obetkoff-Huehn, EVES;

High Jump – 1st Sierra Watson, AJES;

Triple Jump – 1st Kenzie Winterwed, EVES;

Long Jump – 1st Sierra Watson, AJES;

800M – 1st Scarlett Tanaka, FRES;

400M – 1st Kira Lacasse, SSES;

200M – 1st Sierra Watson, AJES;

100M – 1st Alee Maundrell, FRES;

Relay – 1st AJES.

Peewee Boys

Discus – 1st Jack Barrett, SSES;

Shot Put – 1st Zach Spafford, SVES;

High Jump – 1st Emmit Rienks, SSES;

Triple Jump – 1st Tim Oleson, EVES;

Long Jump – 1st Christopher Topfer, EVES;

1500M – 1st Zach Spafford, SVES;

800M – 1st Zach Stafford, SVES;

400M – 1st Tim Oleson, EVES

200M – 1st Ryler Smith, EVES;

100M – 1st Landon Turgeon, SSES;

Relay – 1st EVES.

Peewee Girls

Discus – 1st Melliah Scow, AJES;

Shot Put – 1st Melliah Scow, AJES;

High Jump – 1st Mayumi Hinatsu-Willie, FRES;

Triple Jump – 1st Mayumi Hinatsu-Willie, FRES;

Long Jump – 1st Mia Lambert, SSES;

1500M – 1st Shayla Mardell, SSES;

800M – 1st Mecca Humphrey, EVES;

400M – 1st Adrianna Koel, SSES;

200M – 1st Shayla Mardell, SSES;

100M – 1st Mayumi Hinatsu-Willie, FRES;

Relay – 1st SSES.

Bantam Boys

Discus – 1st Bryce Walkus, GN;

Shot Put – 1st Dreyzein Astoveza, SSES;

High Jump – 1st Jake Rocchio, SSES;

Triple Jump – 1st Kai Verbrugge, SSES;

Long Jump – 1st Vincent Sandoval, SSES;

1500M – 1st William Grant, SSES;

800M – 1st Dominik George, GN;

400M – 1st Kai Verbrugge, SSES;

200M – 1st Jake Rocchio, SSES;

100M – 1st Vincent Sandoval, SSES;

Relay – 1st SSES.

Bantam Girls

Discus – 1st Emma Watson, FRES;

Shot Put – 1st Kezra Nelson, AJES;

High Jump – 1st Linden Chateauvert, AJES;

Triple Jump – 1st Madison Grenier, EVES;

Long Jump – 1st Madison Grenier, EVES;

1500M – 1st Talia Child, FRES;

800M – 1st Emma Watson, FRES;

400M – 1st Marissa Ewen, SSES;

200M – 1st Edie McCulley, FRES;

100M – 1st Marissa Ewen, SSES;

Relay – 1st AJES.