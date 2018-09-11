SUBMITTED PHOTOS/TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOS Scott Mitchell (left) is awarded the Seven Hills Club Championship plaque from 2017 winner Ben Park.

Scott Mitchell wins Seven Hills Club Championship

“To be able to do that out here in the rain is quality golf.”

Scott Mitchell fought through rainy weather and some tough competition on the weekend to claim the Seven Hills Golf and Country Club’s Club Championship.

Mitchell faced off against the 2017 Men’s Open Low Net winner Dale Dorward, Cecil Morton, Ron Downey, and 2017 Club Champion Ben Park, in the two-day event held on Sept. 8-9.

Mitchell managed to tie Dorward with a 78 on Saturday, before shooting an incredible two under par (68) on Sunday to get his name engraved on the championship plaque.

Tara Roden, Seven Hills Golf and Country Club’s Golf Professional who organized the tournament, said it was an incredible feat, mainly due to the bad weather causing the golf balls not to roll very far.

“To be able to do that out here in the rain is quality golf,” she said, adding, “seeing Scott come in two under par is fantastic — I’m very excited that we also had both seniors and ladies participating.”

Monika Park shot a 98 over 18 holes to defeat Janet Dorward in the ladies division, and Rob Martyn claimed the seniors division, shooting an 85 over 18 holes.

 

