TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO Some putting green action from the 2017 Port McNeill & District Chamber of Commerce golf tournament.

Second annual Port McNeill & District Chamber of Commerce golf tournament

Golf Holes #2 and #6 are Hole-in-One opportunities, each with a cash prize of $25,000!

When: Saturday, September 15, 2018

Time: 2:00 pm (Shotgun Start)

Location: Seven Hills Golf & Country Club

Everyone had so much fun the first time, we thought we’d do it again! The Port McNeill & District Chamber of Commerce will be hosting another golf tournament. Start organizing your teams as Chamber members will be given first priority to enter and will be capped at 64 golfers. The event includes dinner with limited extra tickets available to purchase for guests who do not golf.

There are various sponsorship opportunities for you to be able to showcase your business through prizes or silent auction items.

(For hole sponsorship opportunities or to sign up to play, contact Spencer Andrews at spencerandrewscga@gmail.com)

Best of all!! Golf Holes #2 and #6 are Hole-in-One opportunities, each with a cash prize of $25,000! Available are two potential winners for each hole – a total of up to four winners and $100,000!!

– Submitted article

 

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. city to host Western Regional Quidditch Championship in 2019

Just Posted

Second annual Port McNeill & District Chamber of Commerce golf tournament

Golf Holes #2 and #6 are Hole-in-One opportunities, each with a cash prize of $25,000!

No taxes paid by Neucel, Doug Bondue Arena in Port Alice closes

“Neucel owes us a million dollars and it’s pretty hard to stay status quo when you’re short a million.”

Dragonboat society requests new location for 80 square foot storage shed in McNeill

“Part of my concern for using lot B is that it could become a parking lot for them…”

Klatt a force on the field – helps Bantam A Tyee’s win provincials

David Klatt played in every game last weekend down in Nanaimo.

Port McNeill releases in-depth Beach Drive landslide report

“It’s very positive,” said the town’s Public Works Foreman Julian Allen.

Average Canadian family spends 43% of income on taxes: study

Fraser Institute’s consumer report shows taxes accounting for larger chunk of income each year

Column: Mother orca’s display of grief sends powerful message

The grief of this orca mother may not be visible anymore, but we must not forget.

Seven people with ties to Red Scorpions gang arrested in B.C. drug bust

Delta police have secured 94 charges against seven people, including drug and firearm offences

Second measles scare this summer at YVR

An infected traveller flew out of Vancouver’s airport three times

Judge OKs Weinstein suit, cites casting couch’s history

Actress Kadian Noble can sue disgraced Hollywood mogul for violating sex trafficking laws

Employers to raise salaries 2.6% on average next year: report

Firm points to factors such possibility of more trade protectionism, rising interest rates

B.C. school’s pledge to ban sex outside of heterosexual marriage now optional

Community convenant of Langley’s Trinity Western University has been centre of rights debate

Better Business Bureau open for Torch Award nominations

Deadline to nominate an amazing business or employee is Aug. 31

PM Trudeau and federal ministers to meet on Vancouver Island

Cabinet retreat will be held in Nanaimo from Aug. 21-23

Most Read