Second annual Port McNeill & District Chamber of Commerce golf tournament

When: Saturday, September 15, 2018

Time: 2:00 pm (Shotgun Start)

Location: Seven Hills Golf & Country Club

Everyone had so much fun the first time, we thought we’d do it again! The Port McNeill & District Chamber of Commerce will be hosting another golf tournament. Start organizing your teams as Chamber members will be given first priority to enter and will be capped at 64 golfers. The event includes dinner with limited extra tickets available to purchase for guests who do not golf.

There are various sponsorship opportunities for you to be able to showcase your business through prizes or silent auction items.

(For hole sponsorship opportunities or to sign up to play, contact Spencer Andrews at spencerandrewscga@gmail.com)

Best of all!! Golf Holes #2 and #6 are Hole-in-One opportunities, each with a cash prize of $25,000! Available are two potential winners for each hole – a total of up to four winners and $100,000!!

