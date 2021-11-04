Senior girls volleyball returns to the North Island courts

Volleyball is back in the North Island.

Port Hardy Secondary School (PHSS) hosted North Island Secondary School (NISS) for an exhibition senior girls volleyball match last thursday. This was the first time the two teams have played any games since well before the pandemic, which was exciting for all the student athletes.

The games were very close, but PHSS ending up winning three straight victories over NISS.

The PHSS Whalers senior girls volleyball team also competed in a tournament over the weekend in Cowichan, and coming up Nov. 12-13, senior teams from both NISS and PHSS will be representing the North Island at the Island Volleyball Playdowns, which is also being held in Cowichan.

12 high school teams from across the island will be competing. The last time these playdowns were held was in 2018( pre-pandemic), and the PHSS Whalers finished in third place.

