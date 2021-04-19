Dave Stewart tees off at the Al Petrie Memorial Golf Tournament. (North Island Gazette file photo)

Dave Stewart tees off at the Al Petrie Memorial Golf Tournament. (North Island Gazette file photo)

Seven Hills Golf and Country Club is ready for a busy 2021 season

The board is pleased to welcome on Doug Petrie as the new general manager and club professional.

There’s a lot going on at the Seven Hills Golf and Country Club this season.

The club’s board of directors sent out a news release on April 9, stating that due to ongoing COVID concerns “we will be postponing our AGM until later this spring or the summer once it is deemed safe for us to get together in person. In the meantime, the board would like to bring you up to speed on what to expect for the upcoming year.”

The board noted the pandemic has been challenging for many individuals and businesses, but it has actually had a silver lining for Seven Hills. “In 2020 our membership grew to over 100 for the first time in many years and it looks like our 2021 membership numbers will be similar.”

Greens fees and rental revenues increased last season as well, which means the increased revenue will allow the board to invest money back into the club after “many years of pinching pennies. A few large, boring but essential projects have been accomplished recently (hydro poles and irrigation upgrades). This year’s investments, big and small, will be more noticeable and we hope they are appreciated and enjoyed for years to come. With ongoing support of our members, guests, communities, local businesses, and volunteers we are excited about the future for the club.”

The board is pleased to welcome Doug Petrie as the new general manager and club professional. “Doug grew up on the North Island and is excited to be back. Doug has extensive experience in the golf industry on Vancouver Island… COVID rules permitting, Doug will be available for individual or group lessons once the range reopens later this spring.”

The pro shop is open seven days a week from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. for the month of April. Daily hours of operation will increase in May and again in June.

The 2021 season officially started April 1, and course conditions are still wet so cart owners are asked to continue with the off season “cart path only” rule until advised otherwise.

“Garry Landy is back for another season and we would like to welcome Audie Tamburini to the maintenance crew,” added the board. “Staffing will continue to grow over the next month or two. We applied for a much larger summer employment grant for this season. Fingers crossed we can add a few more youth positions including some familiar faces from last year.”

Food and beverages are currently being offered three days a week on the patio (Friday, Saturday and Sunday), as well as additional days based on the weather. Restaurant hours will be expanded as the season progresses.

In other news, the club will be hosting an eight-week intro to golf program for youth from the Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw First Nation beginning in late April. “We will use this program as a springboard to beginning a junior program at the club,” confirmed the board.

Men’s night will be returning on Wednesday evenings at a date still to be announced.

“Thank you for your ongoing support of Seven Hills and we look forward to seeing you on the course in 2021,” added the board. “Stay healthy and safe.”

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Golf

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Horvat sparks Canucks to 3-2 OT win over Leafs in return from COVID outbreak

Just Posted

Dave Stewart tees off at the Al Petrie Memorial Golf Tournament. (North Island Gazette file photo)
Seven Hills Golf and Country Club is ready for a busy 2021 season

The board is pleased to welcome on Doug Petrie as the new general manager and club professional.

Email letters to the editor to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish online and in print.
LETTER: Eliminate plastic checkout bags!

“There really is no excuse and sad that this has not been established sooner.”

The exterior of infamous Port Hardy apartment building Highland Manor. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Draft rental standards bylaw a hot topic at District of Port Hardy meeting

Mayor Dennis Dugas wants the bylaw to pass so they can “protect the people.”

North Island Gazette file photo of Port McNeill council
Port McNeill council roundup: SD85, tourism and zoning discussed

More news from Port McNeill’s April 13 council meeting.

B.C. Centre for Disease Control maps showing new COVID-19 cases by local health area for the week of April 4-10. (BCCDC image)
Parksville-Qualicum passes Nanaimo in new COVID-19 cases

Greater Victoria had more new cases than any other Island area: B.C. Centre for Disease Control

In this image from NASA, NASA’s experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity lands on the surface of Mars Monday, April 19, 2021. The little 4-pound helicopter rose from the dusty red surface into the thin Martian air Monday, achieving the first powered, controlled flight on another planet. (NASA via AP)
VIDEO: NASA’s Mars helicopter takes flight, 1st for another planet

The $85 million helicopter demo was considered high risk, yet high reward

Carver Ken Sheen had almost finished work on a large cowboy carving commissioned by the City of Williams Lake to replace the original overlooking the Stampede Grounds when fire broke out Friday, April 18 at his property between Williams Lake and Quesnel. (Pine River Carving Facebook photos)
Cow boss statue destined for Williams Lake Stampede Grounds goes up in flames

Carver Ken Sheen lost the statue, all his tools and his shop in the blaze

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains. (Hansard TV)
B.C. moves to protect employee pay for COVID-19 vaccination

Most won’t need to take time off work, labour minister says

(Pixabay)
Man on scooter collides with, punches coyote in Vancouver’s Stanley Park

First responders attended to the injured man

Maclean’s Magazine has ranked Langford as the best community in B.C. and 18th best in Canada for 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)
Maclean’s Magazine ranks Langford best community in B.C.

Ranked 18th best community in Canada

Orca 1
Orcas: Our Shared Future finally surfaces at Royal B.C. Museum

Museum dives into the world of the killer whale as delayed feature exhibition now open

New figures show Canadian housing prices outpacing those in other developed countries. (Black Press Media file photo)
Canadian housing prices fastest rising in the world

Relative to 2000, housing prices have risen by a factor of more than 2.5

Polystyrene has been outlawed as a take-out option for restaurants in Tofino and Ucluelet. (Black Press Media file photo)
Styrofoam done as a takeout option on Island’s Pacific Rim

Tofino and Ucluelet ban polystyrene take-out containers

The IIO is investigating after a police dog bit a man during a traffic stop near Ladysmith on April 17, 2021. (Black Press Media stock photo)
IIO investigating after police dog bites man near Ladysmith

RCMP dog bit man during traffic stop on Friday, April 17

Most Read