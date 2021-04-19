Seven Hills Golf and Country Club is ready for a busy 2021 season

The board is pleased to welcome on Doug Petrie as the new general manager and club professional.

There’s a lot going on at the Seven Hills Golf and Country Club this season.

The club’s board of directors sent out a news release on April 9, stating that due to ongoing COVID concerns “we will be postponing our AGM until later this spring or the summer once it is deemed safe for us to get together in person. In the meantime, the board would like to bring you up to speed on what to expect for the upcoming year.”

The board noted the pandemic has been challenging for many individuals and businesses, but it has actually had a silver lining for Seven Hills. “In 2020 our membership grew to over 100 for the first time in many years and it looks like our 2021 membership numbers will be similar.”

Greens fees and rental revenues increased last season as well, which means the increased revenue will allow the board to invest money back into the club after “many years of pinching pennies. A few large, boring but essential projects have been accomplished recently (hydro poles and irrigation upgrades). This year’s investments, big and small, will be more noticeable and we hope they are appreciated and enjoyed for years to come. With ongoing support of our members, guests, communities, local businesses, and volunteers we are excited about the future for the club.”

The board is pleased to welcome Doug Petrie as the new general manager and club professional. “Doug grew up on the North Island and is excited to be back. Doug has extensive experience in the golf industry on Vancouver Island… COVID rules permitting, Doug will be available for individual or group lessons once the range reopens later this spring.”

The pro shop is open seven days a week from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. for the month of April. Daily hours of operation will increase in May and again in June.

The 2021 season officially started April 1, and course conditions are still wet so cart owners are asked to continue with the off season “cart path only” rule until advised otherwise.

“Garry Landy is back for another season and we would like to welcome Audie Tamburini to the maintenance crew,” added the board. “Staffing will continue to grow over the next month or two. We applied for a much larger summer employment grant for this season. Fingers crossed we can add a few more youth positions including some familiar faces from last year.”

Food and beverages are currently being offered three days a week on the patio (Friday, Saturday and Sunday), as well as additional days based on the weather. Restaurant hours will be expanded as the season progresses.

In other news, the club will be hosting an eight-week intro to golf program for youth from the Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw First Nation beginning in late April. “We will use this program as a springboard to beginning a junior program at the club,” confirmed the board.

Men’s night will be returning on Wednesday evenings at a date still to be announced.

“Thank you for your ongoing support of Seven Hills and we look forward to seeing you on the course in 2021,” added the board. “Stay healthy and safe.”

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Golf