Seven Hills Golf and Country Club’s driving range is open for business

The driving range at the Seven Hills Golf and Country Club is now open for business. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

The driving range at the Seven Hills Golf and Country Club is open for business.

Seven Hills management relayed the news on social media, stating that it opened on May 8 “with spacing restrictions. We will be monitoring spacing/socializing frequently to ensure the safety of everyone.”

Meanwhile, the golf club is currently working to address “the challenging circumstances that the COVID-19 Pandemic has presented by adhering to the protocols set in place by the Chief Medical Officer of British Columbia,” adding that the following changes to procedure have been implemented to ensure members, guests and staff safety:

The proshop and clubhouse remain closed with the exception of locker room washrooms. Please continue to use proshop side-window to pay green fees and power cart rentals;

– power carts are restricted to the cart path on Par 3’s; and

– lowered cups with a 3” riser inside to allow the ball to only drop 1” keeping it easy to remove without touching the flagstick or inside of the cup.

The golf club noted in its news release they will also be returning back to the summer rate of $28 for nine holes and $39 for 18 holes.

